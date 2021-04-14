Technician – Process Control and Instrumentation

Our client in the FMCG industry has an opportunity available for a Technician – Process Control and Instrumentation to be based in the Clayville, Johannesburg area.

Requirements:

Degree

Relevant experience in applying job related concepts, techniques and processes at the required level

Business English: Fluent

Computer literacy (Intermediate)

Work shifts/weekends/public holidays

Apply expertise and technology

KPAs:

Maintenance & repairs to all instrumentation, process control equipment & automation systems

Optimisation of all control systems regarding processes and production lines

Project work, modifications & upgrading of control systems

Systems administration of all high level software & systems

Responsible for normal and preventative maintenance on process control systems, included fault tracking, handling of large breakdowns, storage of the latest duplicate process controle software and resettlement of process communication on software as well as exchange of process controle hardware

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

