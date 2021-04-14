Our client in the FMCG industry has an opportunity available for a Technician – Process Control and Instrumentation to be based in the Clayville, Johannesburg area.
Requirements:
- Degree
- Relevant experience in applying job related concepts, techniques and processes at the required level
- Business English: Fluent
- Computer literacy (Intermediate)
- Work shifts/weekends/public holidays
- Apply expertise and technology
KPAs:
- Maintenance & repairs to all instrumentation, process control equipment & automation systems
- Optimisation of all control systems regarding processes and production lines
- Project work, modifications & upgrading of control systems
- Systems administration of all high level software & systems
- Responsible for normal and preventative maintenance on process control systems, included fault tracking, handling of large breakdowns, storage of the latest duplicate process controle software and resettlement of process communication on software as well as exchange of process controle hardware
