ThinkMarkets launches SA shares and ETFs offering

Brokerage company ThinkMarkets has launched a s South African shares and ETFs offering.

The new technology is designed to deliver an accessible entry to investing into shares of companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) to local investors and also give clients the opportunity to invest in all exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and notes (ETNs).

Through ThinkTrader, the company’s trading platform ThinkMarkets aims to deliver customers access to buy and sell over 700 JSE-listed shares and ETFs. The share trading and investing offering of the company is underpinned with a brokerage rate of just 0,25% with a minimum of R30.

“We are strongly committed to delivering a unique and valuable proposition to our clients in South Africa,” says Nauman Anees, CEO of ThinkMarkets. “With the launch of our share trading offering, our customers will finally be able to invest in the stocks of local heavyweights like Naspers, Anglo-American, Gold Fields, and many others.

“The unique feature set of ThinkTrader is tailored with the retail investor in mind. We are proud of the quality of the platform we provide to our clients and have the confidence that the South African stock market is ripe to join in the trend of low-commission trading, just like the largest stock markets worldwide,” Anees adds.

Ridwaan Moola, regional director: South Africa for ThinkMarkets, adds: “We firmly believe in helping clients achieve wealth creation and have created an offering for clients to invest smarter in one of the best performing markets in the world.

“In addition, we provide clients with exceptional value and highly rated research enabling them to make informed decisions with their investments.”