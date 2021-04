Underwriter & Claims Handler

Our client is looking for an Afrikaans speaking Underwriter and Claims Handler based in Piet Retief. The successful candidate must have ten years of short term insurance experience preferably having worked for a brokerage or sizeable insurance company. Must be Fit & Proper, ie must have passed the RE5 (Representatives) exam & must have the relevant FAIS credits.

Desired Skills:

Underwriting

Claims Handling

RE5

FAIS

Learn more/Apply for this position