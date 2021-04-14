UX Developer at 4Sight Holdings

Key Performance Areas:

Customer Relations.

Analysis & elicitation of design & user experience requirements.

Documentation skills, i.e. the standard, quality and clarity of documents.

The ability to solve problems.

Quality of designs artefacts

Communication skills, written and verbal

Quality of wireframes and mock-ups

Responsible for designing elegant, simple, hard-working interfaces that may be used by hundreds of thousands of people every day

Working with the business analysts, product owners, businesses, management and tech leads to understand and translate business problems into product features

Sketching on paper and whiteboards to help others develop an idea

Using Axure, Invision, balsamiq, or other tools to create high and low fidelity wireframes

Presenting prototypes to users to see how well your design works

Monitoring and reviewing the product team’s output at every stage

Making decisions that will push the team to produce a better product

Evangelizing UX design to your team’s business partners

Mentoring other UX designers

Helping to shape how the design team will grow and evolve as the product does

Main Responsibilities:

Extracting and preparing design elements and assets for development

Monitoring and managing the accuracy and quality of design implementation

Qualifications:

Grade 12 Senior Certificate (Matric)

A relevant degree or diploma in graphical design and/or user experience design.

Courses/Certifications in related area of specialist (HTML5, mobile technologies, web design) advantageous

Courses/certifications in Usability (advantageous)

Courses/certifications in Graphic Design software (Adobe suite, etc) (advantageous)

Courses/certifications in Prototyping software (Axure, etc) (advantageous)

Courses/certifications in Digital Marketing (advantageous)Knowledge:

Good knowledge of mobile UI guidelines for Web, Hybrid and Native Mobile applications and the nuances between them

An impressive background with experience creating interfaces, large-scale web or mobile apps

An intuitive feeling for the way products should be across apps, web, kiosk and other touch points

Experience leading interdisciplinary teams in creating products that consider innovation and usability

Digital Marketing

User Interface & User Experience Design

Web Design

Mobile Design (iOS phone & tablet, Android phone & tablet, Mobile Web, Web, Responsive Web, Hybrid)

User Journeys

Personas

Storyboarding

Wireframes, POCs, Mock-ups

Prototyping

Creation of graphical elements using graphic design software

Photoshop

Illustrator

Premiere

InDesign

Mobile Web technologies (HTML, HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery)

Development Best Practices.

Development Methodologies.

HTML5 and CSS

Understanding of Style Guides

Design languages

Conduct usability assessments

Rapid prototyping tools:

Axure

Balsamiq

Invision

Atlassian suite of products (JIRA, Confluence) (Advantageous)

Exposure to an AGILE software development environment (Advantageous)

Source Control Systems (Advantageous)

AGILE Software Development Practices (Advantageous)

Business Analysis Experience (Advantageous)Experience:

Engaging presentation and visual communication skills

Requirements gathering workshops

Creation of POC’s

Creation of Wireframes

Information Architecture Definition

Site map design

Usability Reviews

Estimation of effort required to carry out design tasks

Digital Marketing

Creation of responsive designs

iOS (phone and tablet)

Android (phone and tablet)

Creating Corporate Identities

Colour Palate definition

Exposure to AGILE development practices

Atlassian tools or other task tracking & collaboration toolkits (advantageous)

Web & Mobile Analytics.(advantageous)

Desired Skills:

UX

About The Employer:

AccTech Systems is a professional services firm that partners with customers to run their enterprises efficiently and effectively through the deployment of best of breed business solutions. Since its inception in 1994, AccTech has grown to be a world leader in the field of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Point of Sale solutions.

