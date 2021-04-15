A Comstor reseller can win a car

Comstor has just launched its latest reseller incentive for 2021, where partners in South Africa stand in line to win a Fiat Panda 4×4.

The programme is designed to help resellers motivate and encourage teams to increase overall Cisco sales through Comstor during the incentive period and runs until the end of July 2021.

One of the largest Cisco resellers in Africa, Comstor works with partners to identify business opportunities and increase revenue while providing a range of value-added offerings includes sales and technical training and certifications. With the most extensive global Cisco distribution footprint, Comstor’s latest programme is available to partners who reach a set revenue target during the incentive period. Eligible partners stand a chance to win a Fiat Panda 4×4 2020 vehicle.

“The Cisco architectures are now more relevant than ever. As they are the very premise of what teams need to build secure, connected, collaborative solutions that form the very foundation of the digital remote workplace,” says Louise Taute, Comstor director douthern Africa at Westcon-Comstor. “We are thrilled to be extending this initiative for partners, and we hope that resellers are motivated to take part, increase their sales to stand a chance to win.”

The incentive covers all Cisco products, architectures, solutions and services. Winners will be selected after thorough consideration of all official Cisco sales data and its collation to ZAR revenue numbers invoiced by Comstor.

“It is the Comstor DNA to promote and support the success of our resellers. We believe in investing back in our partners by providing them with growth opportunities that will fuel and inspire their teams to remain competitive while driving more sales and ultimately unlocking further customer potential,” says Taute.

Partners can enrol and register to participate in the incentive at https://bit.ly/3up1zKk