Accountant

A multi-national engineering company is looking for an Accountant to join their operation in Cape Town.

Position Summary:

Manage and control the day-to-day financial functions and internal projects of the group with a small, experienced accounting team. Responsible for interpreting and providing financial information, advice, and support to the FD and the business units to enable them to make sound business decisions. Develop, implement, and maintain effective internal financial systems, controls, and processes to minimize financial risks and maximize operational performance.

Requirements of position:

· Qualified BCom (Hons) in Accounting / Financial Management essential.

· Recently qualified CA who is a self-starter with the ability to work in a high-pressured environment.

· Group financial accounting experience.

· Minimum of 2 years post articles hands-on relevant financial experience outside of an audit firm.

· Strong project management skills.

· Pastel accounting experience preferred.

· Excellent communication skills at all levels.

· Excellent commercial and business experience.

· High level of attention to detail, reliability, and accuracy is a must.

· Experience in multi-office reporting both local and abroad.

· Market-related salary is commensurable with experience and qualifications.

