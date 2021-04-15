Accounts Receivable Administrator at Wiber Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Debtor account maintenance – new and existing clients

Invoices and month-end statements supplied to customer

Reconciliation of debtor’s accounts (GL to age analysis to individual customer accounts)

Liaising with customers regarding invoice queries and remittances

Escalation of outstanding accounts to management

Processing receipt

Management of the credit note process

Client portal management to ensure all invoices have been uploaded correctly

Processing daily bank statements ensuring all transactions have the correct references

Reconciliation of all bank accounts weekly and monthly (GL to Cashbook and bank statement)

Cashflow forecasting

Desired Skills:

Working knowledge of Sage 1 accounting system

working under pressure

Excellent communication skills

Organized

At least 2 (two) years debtors management experience in the ISP industry

Team player

Good time management

Maintain deadlines

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Accounting

2 to 5 years Accounts Payable / Receivable

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The WIBER team together have over 25 years’ experience in the networking world including a few others such as high access installations, UX & UI design and programme development.

As a team, we are learning every day to create better faster and more innovative ways to take the internet to a new level, at the end of each day our biggest teachers are our customers from the first customer that came on board and took that leap of faith to the first time we decided to leave our day to day jobs and begin our dreams, we listened each and every time and have taken it with us on the goal to achieve the greatest network we know of.

We at Wiber Solutions want you to know that every time you click on that mouse button to load that web page. Somewhere out there the Wiber team are giving their 100% maximum effort to deliver the fastest most reliable service available.

Wiber Solutions built its entire infrastructure from scratch, from planning the first fibre cable to the first licensed wireless backhaul. Wiber Solutions invested in our own network to make sure that we have 100% control. This allows us to manage our contentions properly and to be able to give accurate feedback when any problems may arise.

Wiber Solutions uses end to end high-capacity fibre that is connected to our licensed backhaul wireless radio links to give the very best last-mile latencies and speeds.

Our highly skilled network engineers designed our network to be of the highest standard using carrier-class wireless and fibre infrastructure that rivals even the biggest most successful ISP’S around!

We are continuously upgrading and learning about new technologies to make sure that our wireless and fibre network is of the highest standard and that it is maintained properly, whether it is making sure every screw is stainless steel and making sure every cable is crimped and spliced correctly. When it comes to our network, perfection is the only standard we have.

At Wiber Solutions we understand how important it is to have maximum uptime to make sure that everyone stays connected. We have systems in place that monitor our network 24/7 to make sure that everything is running the way it should be.

We do not just deliver internet, we deliver innovation.

The Wiber team have over 10 years’ experience in outdoor wireless and cabled networking so you are in good hands

