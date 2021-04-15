Responsible for ensuring end-to-end implementation, unit testing and deployment of complex software solutions across multiple teams. Assisting application architects in designing software solutions. Responsible for setting clear standards for the development life cycle and best practices whilst making sure that developers adhere to these standards and practices. It is of utmost importance that a sense of mentorship, responsibility and accountability is instilled by the person fulfilling this role onto all developers reporting into this role.
Key responsibilities:
As an Angular Chapter Lead, you will have the opportunity to work closely with different feature teams with the sole purpose of Angular development.
Technical:
- Write clean code TDD/BDD
- Ensure good code quality and standards are followed
- Accountable for all code released to production
- Ensuring an adequate level of unit test coverage across all developed source code
- Responsible for applying and enforcing SOLID software development principles
- Work with User experience and designer teams to perform technical analysis of requirements
- Provide technical guidance to junior developers
- Must engage from a UX/UI (CEX best practice) point of view
- Build and support client side platform
- Actively being involved in deployment of software using Jenkins by applying the DevOps principle that if you code it, you deploy it
- Ensure unit testing & integration testing
Business management:
- Liaise with business
- Taking ownership, ensuring reliability and fault tolerance across Angular components.
- Define ways of work
- Collaborate with other Chapter Leads
- Organise alignment meetings between developers in different teams
- Consult with management about strategy, budgets and risk
- Attending meetings with managers to update company leaders on the project or discussing technical requirements
- Navigation from strategy to deliver business value to problem solving with the team to create better products
People Management:
- Developing and growing your talent
- Responsible for performance appraisals of your team
- Recruitment of new team members, when needed
- Help remove any impediments for your team
- Coach your chapter’s software developers and define a PDP and encourage learning
- Standing as an example for your team in regard to work ethic
- Disciplining dysfunctional behavior
- Agile mindsets and behaviours, championing and influencing a culture of growth mindset, self-leadership and development
Technologies:
- 8+ years of relevant IT software experience (Development SDLC lifecycle)
- 1+ year recent Azure experience
- year experience in managing technical resources.
- Proven leadership ability
- Angular skills in version 9 +
- JavaScript & Typescript
- Deep understanding of Angular Framework RxJS
- Good experience with Angular Architecture, design patterns and industry best practises/standards
- Solid knowledge of CSS, SCSS and Flexbox
- Git and Git Flow branching strategy
- CI/CD using Jenkins
- Docker & Kubernetes
- Agile/Jira
- Excellent communication skills
- Solid understanding of RESTful API’s and Relational databases