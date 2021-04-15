Angular Chapter Lead

Responsible for ensuring end-to-end implementation, unit testing and deployment of complex software solutions across multiple teams. Assisting application architects in designing software solutions. Responsible for setting clear standards for the development life cycle and best practices whilst making sure that developers adhere to these standards and practices. It is of utmost importance that a sense of mentorship, responsibility and accountability is instilled by the person fulfilling this role onto all developers reporting into this role.

Key responsibilities:

As an Angular Chapter Lead, you will have the opportunity to work closely with different feature teams with the sole purpose of Angular development.

Technical:

Write clean code TDD/BDD

Ensure good code quality and standards are followed

Accountable for all code released to production

Ensuring an adequate level of unit test coverage across all developed source code

Responsible for applying and enforcing SOLID software development principles

Work with User experience and designer teams to perform technical analysis of requirements

Provide technical guidance to junior developers

Must engage from a UX/UI (CEX best practice) point of view

Build and support client side platform

Actively being involved in deployment of software using Jenkins by applying the DevOps principle that if you code it, you deploy it

Ensure unit testing & integration testing

Business management:

Liaise with business

Taking ownership, ensuring reliability and fault tolerance across Angular components.

Define ways of work

Collaborate with other Chapter Leads

Organise alignment meetings between developers in different teams

Consult with management about strategy, budgets and risk

Attending meetings with managers to update company leaders on the project or discussing technical requirements

Navigation from strategy to deliver business value to problem solving with the team to create better products

People Management:

Developing and growing your talent

Responsible for performance appraisals of your team

Recruitment of new team members, when needed

Help remove any impediments for your team

Coach your chapter’s software developers and define a PDP and encourage learning

Standing as an example for your team in regard to work ethic

Disciplining dysfunctional behavior

Agile mindsets and behaviours, championing and influencing a culture of growth mindset, self-leadership and development

Technologies:

8+ years of relevant IT software experience (Development SDLC lifecycle)

1+ year recent Azure experience

year experience in managing technical resources.

Proven leadership ability

Angular skills in version 9 +

JavaScript & Typescript

Deep understanding of Angular Framework RxJS

Good experience with Angular Architecture, design patterns and industry best practises/standards

Solid knowledge of CSS, SCSS and Flexbox

Git and Git Flow branching strategy

CI/CD using Jenkins

Docker & Kubernetes

Agile/Jira

Excellent communication skills

Solid understanding of RESTful API’s and Relational databases

