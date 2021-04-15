Architect: Card Processing Channels at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Responsible for a producing a comprehensive technical specification that includes non-functional requirements

Assist the BA to ensure that the functional design offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements

Design test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing.

Experience

Min:

At least 4 – 6 years’ relevant experience in: Switching Systems (i.e. Postilion, Base 24, ON2) Payment systems (Visanet; Banknet), including POS (i.e. Easy Pay) and ATM (i.e. Saswitch) Security (MAC, DES/TDES/DUKPT, Private public pair, security key hierarchy, HSM) Proven experience in systems architecture / design ATM App



Ideal:

Back Office systems (Extracts, Recons, Clearing and Settlement; Dispute Handling; Compliance and Risk; GL Integration)

Valued requirements include: Term App ISO Real Time Framework Merchant Settlement Post Card SSIS (SQL Server Integration Services) Crystal Reports Bancs Node Postilion Office



Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Detailed knowledge and understanding of:

Card transaction based switching, routing, clearing and settlement

Databases and Query language (i.e. SQL)

EMV

IT Systems Development

System Architectural design principles & application

System analysis and design

Standards and governance

Ideal:

Understanding of:

Capitec Bank’s systems environment

Capitec Bank business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

TCP / IP network principles

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Contactable via own mobile phone

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

