Architect: Card Processing Channels at Capitec Bank Ltd

Apr 15, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for a producing a comprehensive technical specification that includes non-functional requirements
  • Assist the BA to ensure that the functional design offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements
  • Design test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing.

Experience

Min:

  • At least 4 – 6 years’ relevant experience in:
    • Switching Systems (i.e. Postilion, Base 24, ON2)
    • Payment systems (Visanet; Banknet), including POS (i.e. Easy Pay) and ATM (i.e. Saswitch)
    • Security (MAC, DES/TDES/DUKPT, Private public pair, security key hierarchy, HSM)
    • Proven experience in systems architecture / design
    • ATM App

Ideal:

  • Back Office systems (Extracts, Recons, Clearing and Settlement; Dispute Handling; Compliance and Risk; GL Integration)
  • Valued requirements include:
    • Term App ISO
    • Real Time Framework
    • Merchant Settlement
    • Post Card
    • SSIS (SQL Server Integration Services)
    • Crystal Reports
    • Bancs Node
    • Postilion Office

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:
Detailed knowledge and understanding of:

  • Card transaction based switching, routing, clearing and settlement
  • Databases and Query language (i.e. SQL)
  • EMV
  • IT Systems Development
  • System Architectural design principles & application
  • System analysis and design
  • Standards and governance

Ideal:
Understanding of:

  • Capitec Bank’s systems environment
  • Capitec Bank business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • TCP / IP network principles

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

