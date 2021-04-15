Architect: Card Processing Channels at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- Responsible for a producing a comprehensive technical specification that includes non-functional requirements
- Assist the BA to ensure that the functional design offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements
- Design test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing.
Experience
Min:
- At least 4 – 6 years’ relevant experience in:
- Switching Systems (i.e. Postilion, Base 24, ON2)
- Payment systems (Visanet; Banknet), including POS (i.e. Easy Pay) and ATM (i.e. Saswitch)
- Security (MAC, DES/TDES/DUKPT, Private public pair, security key hierarchy, HSM)
- Proven experience in systems architecture / design
- ATM App
Ideal:
- Back Office systems (Extracts, Recons, Clearing and Settlement; Dispute Handling; Compliance and Risk; GL Integration)
- Valued requirements include:
- Term App ISO
- Real Time Framework
- Merchant Settlement
- Post Card
- SSIS (SQL Server Integration Services)
- Crystal Reports
- Bancs Node
- Postilion Office
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
Detailed knowledge and understanding of:
- Card transaction based switching, routing, clearing and settlement
- Databases and Query language (i.e. SQL)
- EMV
- IT Systems Development
- System Architectural design principles & application
- System analysis and design
- Standards and governance
Ideal:
Understanding of:
- Capitec Bank’s systems environment
- Capitec Bank business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- TCP / IP network principles
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.