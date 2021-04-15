Area Manager

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

Ensure that production plan is executed to achieve maximum outputs as negotiated and reflected in the balance score card

Ensure data integrity in relevant systems/processes, manage production costs (reduce production costs per ton by improving yield, quality, efficiency, and availability) while adhering to Quality, Cost, Delivery, Safety, and Morale (QCDSM) principles

Interpret / implement the business strategy and ensure operational plan targets are achieved while adhering to QCDSM principles

Effectively managing and leading a team of +26 diverse employees; ensuring competence, adherence to company values, policies and procedures

Facilitating improvements projects and provide suitable technical advice to teams and conducting investigations (RCFA) and rectify problems and deviations

Accountable for the section’s scope of authority, ensure compliance to safety and quality standards and address deviations/substandard conditions

Accountable for efficient production process flow, responsible for equipment availability, development of process instructions, parameters and suitable models

Facilitate effective communication and report within the business unit and across disciplines

Manage systems data integrity, monthly budget and daily costs for the section, availability and utilisation of consumables, cost saving projects

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

BEng qualification in Metallurgy / Chemical Engineering

5 -10 years’ experience in manufacturing

3 years’ experience management and have high quality and safety standards

Process optimization, continuous improvement projects relating to quality, process stability, process efficiency and control systems experience

Display strategic approaches to optimise available resources, implementation of new technologies and facilitating teams’ priorities to support the business unit objectives / goals

South African Citizens only.

Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Process optimization

continuous improvement

