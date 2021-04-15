Area Manager

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.
Key responsibilities will include:
- Ensure that production plan is executed to achieve maximum outputs as negotiated and reflected in the balance score card
- Ensure data integrity in relevant systems/processes, manage production costs (reduce production costs per ton by improving yield, quality, efficiency, and availability) while adhering to Quality, Cost, Delivery, Safety, and Morale (QCDSM) principles
- Interpret / implement the business strategy and ensure operational plan targets are achieved while adhering to QCDSM principles
- Effectively managing and leading a team of +26 diverse employees; ensuring competence, adherence to company values, policies and procedures
- Facilitating improvements projects and provide suitable technical advice to teams and conducting investigations (RCFA) and rectify problems and deviations
- Accountable for the section’s scope of authority, ensure compliance to safety and quality standards and address deviations/substandard conditions
- Accountable for efficient production process flow, responsible for equipment availability, development of process instructions, parameters and suitable models
- Facilitate effective communication and report within the business unit and across disciplines
- Manage systems data integrity, monthly budget and daily costs for the section, availability and utilisation of consumables, cost saving projects
The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:
- BEng qualification in Metallurgy / Chemical Engineering
- 5 -10 years’ experience in manufacturing
- 3 years’ experience management and have high quality and safety standards
- Process optimization, continuous improvement projects relating to quality, process stability, process efficiency and control systems experience
- Display strategic approaches to optimise available resources, implementation of new technologies and facilitating teams’ priorities to support the business unit objectives / goals
South African Citizens only.
Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Process optimization
- continuous improvement