Area Manager

Apr 15, 2021

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

  • Ensure that production plan is executed to achieve maximum outputs as negotiated and reflected in the balance score card
  • Ensure data integrity in relevant systems/processes, manage production costs (reduce production costs per ton by improving yield, quality, efficiency, and availability) while adhering to Quality, Cost, Delivery, Safety, and Morale (QCDSM) principles
  • Interpret / implement the business strategy and ensure operational plan targets are achieved while adhering to QCDSM principles
  • Effectively managing and leading a team of +26 diverse employees; ensuring competence, adherence to company values, policies and procedures
  • Facilitating improvements projects and provide suitable technical advice to teams and conducting investigations (RCFA) and rectify problems and deviations
  • Accountable for the section’s scope of authority, ensure compliance to safety and quality standards and address deviations/substandard conditions
  • Accountable for efficient production process flow, responsible for equipment availability, development of process instructions, parameters and suitable models
  • Facilitate effective communication and report within the business unit and across disciplines
  • Manage systems data integrity, monthly budget and daily costs for the section, availability and utilisation of consumables, cost saving projects

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

  • BEng qualification in Metallurgy / Chemical Engineering
  • 5 -10 years’ experience in manufacturing
  • 3 years’ experience management and have high quality and safety standards
  • Process optimization, continuous improvement projects relating to quality, process stability, process efficiency and control systems experience
  • Display strategic approaches to optimise available resources, implementation of new technologies and facilitating teams’ priorities to support the business unit objectives / goals

South African Citizens only.
Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Process optimization
  • continuous improvement

