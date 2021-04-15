Assistant Buyer/Merchandiser

Our Retail Client is urgently seeking a young, passionate Assistant Buyer/Merchandiser who is interested in learning more about buying and planning. This individual must be passionate about product development within the retail market. Retail experience is essential.

Minimum requirements:

Grade 12 Certificate.

Minimum of 1 years’ experience in merchandise administration.

Minimum 1 years’ experience in Retail (Exposure to buying and/or Planning)

Must be able to speak Afrikaans and English fluently.

Advanced Excel skills.

Excellent communication skills essential.

Attention to detail.

An interest or passion for outdoor activities will be an advantage.

Responsibilities but not limited to:

Assisting Procurement Manager & Product Developer with everyday administrative tasks.

Presentation and quotations of new products to customers and stores.

Placing purchase orders and signing sales contracts with local suppliers as well as overseas factories.

Order and sample tracking and ensuring on-time supplier shipment.

Analysis of orders with MS Excel spreadsheets and administration of orders, from placement to final store delivery.

Assisting in management of pre-production samples through to production approval, within company policy and procedures.

Responsibility for recovering and monitoring any claims from factories for any losses incurred, due to defective quality or late delivery.

Quality control specifications.

