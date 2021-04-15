Assistant Buyer/Merchandiser

Apr 15, 2021

Our Retail Client is urgently seeking a young, passionate Assistant Buyer/Merchandiser who is interested in learning more about buying and planning. This individual must be passionate about product development within the retail market. Retail experience is essential.

Minimum requirements:

  • Grade 12 Certificate.
  • Minimum of 1 years’ experience in merchandise administration.
  • Minimum 1 years’ experience in Retail (Exposure to buying and/or Planning)
  • Must be able to speak Afrikaans and English fluently.
  • Advanced Excel skills.
  • Excellent communication skills essential.
  • Attention to detail.
  • An interest or passion for outdoor activities will be an advantage.

Responsibilities but not limited to:

  • Assisting Procurement Manager & Product Developer with everyday administrative tasks.
  • Presentation and quotations of new products to customers and stores.
  • Placing purchase orders and signing sales contracts with local suppliers as well as overseas factories.
  • Order and sample tracking and ensuring on-time supplier shipment.
  • Analysis of orders with MS Excel spreadsheets and administration of orders, from placement to final store delivery.
  • Assisting in management of pre-production samples through to production approval, within company policy and procedures.
  • Responsibility for recovering and monitoring any claims from factories for any losses incurred, due to defective quality or late delivery.
  • Quality control specifications.

Learn more/Apply for this position