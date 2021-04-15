Our Retail Client is urgently seeking a young, passionate Assistant Buyer/Merchandiser who is interested in learning more about buying and planning. This individual must be passionate about product development within the retail market. Retail experience is essential.
Minimum requirements:
- Grade 12 Certificate.
- Minimum of 1 years’ experience in merchandise administration.
- Minimum 1 years’ experience in Retail (Exposure to buying and/or Planning)
- Must be able to speak Afrikaans and English fluently.
- Advanced Excel skills.
- Excellent communication skills essential.
- Attention to detail.
- An interest or passion for outdoor activities will be an advantage.
Responsibilities but not limited to:
- Assisting Procurement Manager & Product Developer with everyday administrative tasks.
- Presentation and quotations of new products to customers and stores.
- Placing purchase orders and signing sales contracts with local suppliers as well as overseas factories.
- Order and sample tracking and ensuring on-time supplier shipment.
- Analysis of orders with MS Excel spreadsheets and administration of orders, from placement to final store delivery.
- Assisting in management of pre-production samples through to production approval, within company policy and procedures.
- Responsibility for recovering and monitoring any claims from factories for any losses incurred, due to defective quality or late delivery.
- Quality control specifications.