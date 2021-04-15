AWS Security Solutions Architect at Deloitte 4

Our client is currently looking for a AWS Solutions Architect (security) with the following experience and exposure :

Well versed with APIs, Lambda/Glue AWS SDK – Software Development Kit AWS SQS – Simple Queue Service AWS SNS – Simple notification services Route 53 (DNS), CloudFront (CDN) Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) to design cloud networking using private subnets, internet access and VPC peering RDS RDBMS / SQL (ANSI preferably T-SQL) Informatica DQ HIVE / Impala Dimensional modelling (Kimble methodology) OLTP and OLAP concepts Data integration concepts (ETL / ELT) Master Data Management concepts and experience



Desired Skills:

