AWS Security Solutions Architect at Deloitte 4

Apr 15, 2021

Our client is currently looking for a AWS Solutions Architect (security) with the following experience and exposure :

    • Well versed with APIs, Lambda/Glue
    • AWS SDK – Software Development Kit
    • AWS SQS – Simple Queue Service
    • AWS SNS – Simple notification services
    • Route 53 (DNS),
    • CloudFront (CDN)
    • Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) to design cloud networking using private subnets, internet access and VPC peering
    • RDS
    • RDBMS / SQL (ANSI preferably T-SQL)
    • Informatica DQ
    • HIVE / Impala
    • Dimensional modelling (Kimble methodology)
    • OLTP and OLAP concepts
    • Data integration concepts (ETL / ELT)
    • Master Data Management concepts and experience 

 

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Security
  • Solutions
  • Architect

Learn more/Apply for this position