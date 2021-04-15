AWS Security Solutions Architect at Deloitte 4

Our client is currently looking for a AWS Solutions Architect (security) with the following experience and exposure :
-
- Well versed with APIs, Lambda/Glue
- AWS SDK – Software Development Kit
- AWS SQS – Simple Queue Service
- AWS SNS – Simple notification services
- Route 53 (DNS),
- CloudFront (CDN)
- Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) to design cloud networking using private subnets, internet access and VPC peering
- RDS
- RDBMS / SQL (ANSI preferably T-SQL)
- Informatica DQ
- HIVE / Impala
- Dimensional modelling (Kimble methodology)
- OLTP and OLAP concepts
- Data integration concepts (ETL / ELT)
- Master Data Management concepts and experience
Desired Skills:
