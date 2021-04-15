BI Analyst

This position reports to the BI Manager
Your responsibilities will include the following:
- Designing, developing and testing QlikView models to provide the business with relevant data imported from multiple sources
- Ensuring that the QlikView applications and server processes continue to run and operate in the most efficient manner
- Interacting frequently with business stakeholders to gather requirements for new development projects and translating these into solutions
- Provide operational support, bug fixes, and performance enhancements as part of providing support to QlikView applications and users
- Extracting, validating and analyzing data to answer strategic and operational questions posed by the business
- Automating data extraction and report update processes
- Data validation and integrity testing
- Data cleansing and data modelling
- Optimization of data models
Attributes required:
- Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy
- Strong analytical and critical thinking
- Proven track record of delivering high-quality work, in a fast-paced environment
- Focused on getting the job done, but have fun doing so
- Taking Ownership and displaying Accountability in the work required of you
- Have an interest in e-commerce, building a brand and business
- Customer centric
Qualifications and experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in relevant Engineering, Computer Science or Mathematics field or equivalent experience
- If your education does not include formal computer programming, then some form of programming experience is essential
- Minimum 2 years’ experience using a BI reporting tool (e.g. QlikView, Tableau, Microsoft BI etc.)
- Experience using QlikView is advantageous
- Minimum 2 years SQL experience
- High proficiency in working with large data sets and business models
- Retail or e-commerce industry experience beneficial
Desired Skills:
- Qlikview
- BI
- Business Intelligence
- Qlikview Qliksense
- SQL
- BI reporting