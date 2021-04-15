BI Analyst

This position reports to the BI Manager

Your responsibilities will include the following:

  • Designing, developing and testing QlikView models to provide the business with relevant data imported from multiple sources
  • Ensuring that the QlikView applications and server processes continue to run and operate in the most efficient manner
  • Interacting frequently with business stakeholders to gather requirements for new development projects and translating these into solutions
  • Provide operational support, bug fixes, and performance enhancements as part of providing support to QlikView applications and users
  • Extracting, validating and analyzing data to answer strategic and operational questions posed by the business
  • Automating data extraction and report update processes
  • Data validation and integrity testing
  • Data cleansing and data modelling
  • Optimization of data models

Attributes required:

  • Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy
  • Strong analytical and critical thinking
  • Proven track record of delivering high-quality work, in a fast-paced environment
  • Focused on getting the job done, but have fun doing so
  • Taking Ownership and displaying Accountability in the work required of you
  • Have an interest in e-commerce, building a brand and business
  • Customer centric

Qualifications and experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree in relevant Engineering, Computer Science or Mathematics field or equivalent experience
  • If your education does not include formal computer programming, then some form of programming experience is essential
  • Minimum 2 years’ experience using a BI reporting tool (e.g. QlikView, Tableau, Microsoft BI etc.)
  • Experience using QlikView is advantageous
  • Minimum 2 years SQL experience
  • High proficiency in working with large data sets and business models
  • Retail or e-commerce industry experience beneficial

Desired Skills:

  • Qlikview
  • BI
  • Business Intelligence
  • Qlikview Qliksense
  • SQL
  • BI reporting

