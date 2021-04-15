BI Analyst

This position reports to the BI Manager

Your responsibilities will include the following:

Designing, developing and testing QlikView models to provide the business with relevant data imported from multiple sources

Ensuring that the QlikView applications and server processes continue to run and operate in the most efficient manner

Interacting frequently with business stakeholders to gather requirements for new development projects and translating these into solutions

Provide operational support, bug fixes, and performance enhancements as part of providing support to QlikView applications and users

Extracting, validating and analyzing data to answer strategic and operational questions posed by the business

Automating data extraction and report update processes

Data validation and integrity testing

Data cleansing and data modelling

Optimization of data models

Attributes required:

Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy

Strong analytical and critical thinking

Proven track record of delivering high-quality work, in a fast-paced environment

Focused on getting the job done, but have fun doing so

Taking Ownership and displaying Accountability in the work required of you

Have an interest in e-commerce, building a brand and business

Customer centric

Qualifications and experience:

Bachelor’s degree in relevant Engineering, Computer Science or Mathematics field or equivalent experience

If your education does not include formal computer programming, then some form of programming experience is essential

Minimum 2 years’ experience using a BI reporting tool (e.g. QlikView, Tableau, Microsoft BI etc.)

Experience using QlikView is advantageous

Minimum 2 years SQL experience

High proficiency in working with large data sets and business models

Retail or e-commerce industry experience beneficial

Desired Skills:

Qlikview

BI

Business Intelligence

Qlikview Qliksense

SQL

BI reporting

