Bookkeeper

Our client is looking for a HALF DAY Bookeeper. Working remotely right now, but office at later stage.
Culture/environment: Get your hands dirty, positive attitude, can handle difficult stakeholders, mature.
Experience and Knowledge Required:
- Full function Financial Management
- Financial Business Analyst and Management Report Consulting
- Reconciliation of Cash Book
- Payroll control (salaries & IRP5’s and pay out commissions)
- Statutory Returns (PAYE, VAT, CIPC, ROE)
- Purchasing / Supplier Control
- Invoicing / Debtors Control
You can also be involved in:
- Human Resources & Skills development
- Ensuring the alignment of the Payroll & HR Operations departments within various companies’ strategies, to successful achieve the set objectives.
- Undertaking the leadership responsibility of the Payroll Department and HR Operations area whilst ensuring accurate payment of employee remuneration and commissions
Desired Skills:
- financial management
- cash book
- payroll
- statutory returns
- invoicing
- debtors
- purchasing control
- supplier control
- commission payments
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma