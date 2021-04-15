Bookkeeper

Our client is looking for a HALF DAY Bookeeper. Working remotely right now, but office at later stage.

Culture/environment: Get your hands dirty, positive attitude, can handle difficult stakeholders, mature.

Experience and Knowledge Required:

Full function Financial Management

Financial Business Analyst and Management Report Consulting

Reconciliation of Cash Book

Payroll control (salaries & IRP5’s and pay out commissions)

Statutory Returns (PAYE, VAT, CIPC, ROE)

Purchasing / Supplier Control

Invoicing / Debtors Control

You can also be involved in:

Human Resources & Skills development

Ensuring the alignment of the Payroll & HR Operations departments within various companies’ strategies, to successful achieve the set objectives.

Undertaking the leadership responsibility of the Payroll Department and HR Operations area whilst ensuring accurate payment of employee remuneration and commissions

Desired Skills:

financial management

cash book

payroll

statutory returns

invoicing

debtors

purchasing control

supplier control

commission payments

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

