Bookkeeper

Apr 15, 2021

Our client is looking for a HALF DAY Bookeeper. Working remotely right now, but office at later stage.

Culture/environment: Get your hands dirty, positive attitude, can handle difficult stakeholders, mature.

Experience and Knowledge Required:

  • Full function Financial Management
  • Financial Business Analyst and Management Report Consulting
  • Reconciliation of Cash Book
  • Payroll control (salaries & IRP5’s and pay out commissions)
  • Statutory Returns (PAYE, VAT, CIPC, ROE)
  • Purchasing / Supplier Control
  • Invoicing / Debtors Control

You can also be involved in:

  • Human Resources & Skills development
  • Ensuring the alignment of the Payroll & HR Operations departments within various companies’ strategies, to successful achieve the set objectives.
  • Undertaking the leadership responsibility of the Payroll Department and HR Operations area whilst ensuring accurate payment of employee remuneration and commissions

Desired Skills:

  • financial management
  • cash book
  • payroll
  • statutory returns
  • invoicing
  • debtors
  • purchasing control
  • supplier control
  • commission payments

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

