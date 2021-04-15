Business Analyst: Automation (RPA) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To optimise efficiencies by liaising with Business and IT stakeholders to formulate solutions according to business requirements; minimising routine tasks through automation, thus increasing focus on developmental and improvement work.

Experience

Minimum:

3 to 5 years working experience with automation analysis and solution design

In the full SDLC and RPA technologies including process reengineering and business process analysis

Extensive solution integration experience

Strong background in designing technology solutions

Working in an Agile environment

Experience in complex RPA and real time automation analysis and design

Stakeholder relationship building and management

Ideal:

At least 10 automation designs and successful implementations of automation initiatives

ITIL and/or COBIT

JIRA and Confluence

Qualifications (Minimum)

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Engineering – General

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Honours Degree in Mathematics or Business Analysis

Knowledge

Minimum:

How to communicate effectively (written and verbal) in both a business and technical context and ‘translate’ effectively across the functions.

Business and data analysis

Functional and business process design

Re-engineering processes and opportunities for automation

Project management principles

Experience of working and communicating across multiple business units.

Ideal:

Experience in programming, SQL and relational databases and application development advantageous

Experience with Object orientated programming languages advantageous

JIRA and Confluence

ITIL Principles

Understanding of Banking systems and processes

Skills

Communications Skills

Business Process Modelling skills (IDEF-0, Financial Modelling, Enterprise Architect, BPMN, etc.)

Problem solving skills

Analytical Skills

Facilitation Skills

Reporting Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Working with People

Persuading and Influencing

Analysing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Adapting and Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

