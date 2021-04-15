Business Development Consultant

Exciting opportunity! A financial services company is seeking to employ a Business Development Consultant based in that Port Elizabeth to join a dynamic team. Duties includes Selling sshort term products/motor and household domestic insurance, building a porfolio of clients, lead generating, servicing existing clients and working towards meeting targets.

The successful candidate must be matriculated, RE5, 12 CPD points, FAIS Credits (min 30 credits in

short term insurance if date of first appointment is before 2010);or if date of first appointment is on or after 01/01/2010, full recognsed qualification as per the FSCA qualification list , valid drivers license and own tranport is a must. If you have all the requirement then apply now!

About The Employer:

talentCRU

