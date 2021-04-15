Business Development Manager – Automotive

Our client in the automotive industry is looking for a Business Development Manager to join their team in Boksburg.
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Ensure customer requirements are met.
- Identify and drive opportunities that could leverage the business.
- Develop a growth strategy focused both on financial gain and customer satisfaction.
- Conduct research to identify new markets and customer needs.
- Arrange business meetings with prospective clients.
- Promote the company’s products/services addressing or predicting clients’ objectives.
- Keep records of sales, revenue, invoices etc.
- Provide trustworthy feedback and after-sales support.
- Build long-term relationships with new and existing customers.
- Act and work as connector between Germany and South Africa.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor’s degree in marketing, business, or related field.
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in a similar role
- Basic level of technical understanding and interest in engines will be advantageous
- Willingness to be trained in engine (parts) knowledge.
- Excellent interpersonal and client relationship skills.
- Proven analytical, reasoning and problem solving skills.
- Assertiveness and communication skills.
- Resilience and flexibility.
- Customer service orientated
- Team player
- Project management and coordination capabilities
- Motivated and dynamic attitude.
- Work structured and self-dependent.
- Willingness and ability to travel.
Desired Skills:
- business development
- management
- automotive
- engines