Business Development Manager – Automotive

Our client in the automotive industry is looking for a Business Development Manager to join their team in Boksburg.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Ensure customer requirements are met.

Identify and drive opportunities that could leverage the business.

Develop a growth strategy focused both on financial gain and customer satisfaction.

Conduct research to identify new markets and customer needs.

Arrange business meetings with prospective clients.

Promote the company’s products/services addressing or predicting clients’ objectives.

Keep records of sales, revenue, invoices etc.

Provide trustworthy feedback and after-sales support.

Build long-term relationships with new and existing customers.

Act and work as connector between Germany and South Africa.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in marketing, business, or related field.

Minimum 2 years’ experience in a similar role

Basic level of technical understanding and interest in engines will be advantageous

Willingness to be trained in engine (parts) knowledge.

Excellent interpersonal and client relationship skills.

Proven analytical, reasoning and problem solving skills.

Assertiveness and communication skills.

Resilience and flexibility.

Customer service orientated

Team player

Project management and coordination capabilities

Motivated and dynamic attitude.

Work structured and self-dependent.

Willingness and ability to travel.

Desired Skills:

business development

management

automotive

engines

