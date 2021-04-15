Business Development Manager – Automotive

Apr 15, 2021

Our client in the automotive industry is looking for a Business Development Manager to join their team in Boksburg.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Ensure customer requirements are met.
  • Identify and drive opportunities that could leverage the business.
  • Develop a growth strategy focused both on financial gain and customer satisfaction.
  • Conduct research to identify new markets and customer needs.
  • Arrange business meetings with prospective clients.
  • Promote the company’s products/services addressing or predicting clients’ objectives.
  • Keep records of sales, revenue, invoices etc.
  • Provide trustworthy feedback and after-sales support.
  • Build long-term relationships with new and existing customers.
  • Act and work as connector between Germany and South Africa.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Bachelor’s degree in marketing, business, or related field.
  • Minimum 2 years’ experience in a similar role
  • Basic level of technical understanding and interest in engines will be advantageous
  • Willingness to be trained in engine (parts) knowledge.
  • Excellent interpersonal and client relationship skills.
  • Proven analytical, reasoning and problem solving skills.
  • Assertiveness and communication skills.
  • Resilience and flexibility.
  • Customer service orientated
  • Team player
  • Project management and coordination capabilities
  • Motivated and dynamic attitude.
  • Work structured and self-dependent.
  • Willingness and ability to travel.

Desired Skills:

  • business development
  • management
  • automotive
  • engines

Learn more/Apply for this position