Business Development Representative at Auto X

Apr 15, 2021

A salaried position exists for a Business Representative at the Pinetown branch in KZN. Applications are invited from suitable persons with the required qualifications and experience.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:
To establish new business channels, call on and maintain relationships with existing customers, as well as take ownership of the area of responsibility in the KZN region.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Educational Qualifications:

  • Matric / Grade 12.
  • 3 year degree/diploma in Management / Marketing.

Experience:

  • 2-3 years’ experience in a service / relationship management role.
  • Considerable Sales experience.
  • Valid driver’s licence.

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES:

  • Achievement of Sales Budget (Revenue, Margin, Units).
  • Support the implementation of the Xpress Stores strategy.
  • Canvassing and opening of new customer accounts based on their viability as future customers.
  • Assist with the credit application process.
  • Provide the customer with stands, P.O.S. material, claims and rotation procedure training.
  • Assist with consignment stock process when required.
  • Update customer database by providing new information regarding new customers and/or updating existing information.
  • Monthly SBO meeting with Regional Manager to feedback status of new business.
  • Monitor monthly sales per customer using the Sales Management process.
  • Buying patterns and volumes (increasing/decreasing/stable number of units) and profitability of customers.
  • The setting up model stocks per customer i.e. unit mix required and sold.
  • Stock rotation in line with consignment stock/model stock levels.
  • The need for scrap recovery.
  • Customer satisfaction levels through joint visitations with Regional Manager.
  • Appropriate support in master and dynamic route planning in collaboration with warehouse staff and Value logistics.
  • Selling of concepts and ideas to customer such as the Xpress Strategy, routing schedule etc.
  • Appropriate links between internal and external customers eg. Debtors, customer integration centre, warehousing and the customer).
  • A set daily calling cycle.
  • Introduce new marketing and promotion ideas and assisting the customer in aligning its strategy with that of the Company (marketing strategy).
  • Provide input into the sales budgeting process on an annual basis.
  • Daily extrapolation of sales information from the SAP system to assess actual units against target units and implement a plan of action if necessary.
  • Manage and monitor gross profit on a daily basis and implement action plan if necessary.
  • Provide regular presentations/training to customers on products and pricing to ensure that the customers are kept up to date with technical product changes.
  • Build customer relations by planning, controlling and updating delivery schedules, pricing, customer model stocks.
  • Ascertain whether correct pricing structures are in place at all times.
  • Host regular trade evenings and suitable entertainment in order to promote the product and grow/develop customer relations.
  • Initiate and monitor all promotional activity to develop and grow existing customer base and market share in consultation with the customer and Regional Manager.
  • Respond timeously to all queries raised by customers.
  • Follow up on all cases of dissatisfied customers and ensure that an action plan is implemented to resolve such cases to everyone’s satisfaction.
  • Build and maintain satisfactory working relationships with customer liaison, debtors, warehouse staff and value logistics (customer information centre).
  • Ensure daily and weekly discussions take place with customer liaison (customer interface centre – CIC) and other aforementioned stakeholders to ensure that all customer queries are followed up and satisfactorily resolved.
  • Assist customer liaison department with maintaining customer base by updating customer information when necessary.
  • Provide monthly feedback to the Regional Manager on all activities relating to the customer.
  • Co- responsible with debtors for effective, timeous collection of outstanding debtor’s monies.
  • In collaboration with debtors ensure that all outstanding debtors are less than 45 days at all times.
  • Assist debtor’s staff in resolving customer queries.
  • Pro-actively manage customers with potentially high risk for the Company and liaise with debtors in respect of any action planning that needs to be done.
  • Responsible for ensuring that vehicles and other company equipment are maintained in accordance with company policy and procedure.
  • Reduce operational costs by optimizing company resources (cell phone, car etc) and curbing unnecessary expenses.
  • Monitor buying patterns of all customers to assist in the forecasting of stock requirements on a monthly basis.
  • Ensure proper planning and monitoring of consignment stock in line with stock movement.
  • Monitor stock rotations and replenish with new stock in need.
  • Assist the customer in managing their own stock levels and mix.
  • Liaise with warehouse on an ongoing basis to ensure optimal availability of stock in an effort to resolve any outstanding queries.

ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE & REQUIRED SKILLS:

  • Good organizational skills
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Portray professional image
  • Computer literacy( MS Office Suite & SAP)
  • Teamwork
  • Self -confidence
  • Customer focus
  • Attention to detail

ATTRIBUTES:

  • Ability to work independently.
  • Attention to Detail.
  • Communication Skills.
  • High performance culture.
  • High levels of excellence

Desired Skills:

  • New Business Development
  • Sales Development
  • Relationship Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Business Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position