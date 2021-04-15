Business Development Representative at Auto X

A salaried position exists for a Business Representative at the Pinetown branch in KZN. Applications are invited from suitable persons with the required qualifications and experience.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

To establish new business channels, call on and maintain relationships with existing customers, as well as take ownership of the area of responsibility in the KZN region.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Educational Qualifications:

Matric / Grade 12.

3 year degree/diploma in Management / Marketing.

Experience:

2-3 years’ experience in a service / relationship management role.

Considerable Sales experience.

Valid driver’s licence.

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES:

Achievement of Sales Budget (Revenue, Margin, Units).

Support the implementation of the Xpress Stores strategy.

Canvassing and opening of new customer accounts based on their viability as future customers.

Assist with the credit application process.

Provide the customer with stands, P.O.S. material, claims and rotation procedure training.

Assist with consignment stock process when required.

Update customer database by providing new information regarding new customers and/or updating existing information.

Monthly SBO meeting with Regional Manager to feedback status of new business.

Monitor monthly sales per customer using the Sales Management process.

Buying patterns and volumes (increasing/decreasing/stable number of units) and profitability of customers.

The setting up model stocks per customer i.e. unit mix required and sold.

Stock rotation in line with consignment stock/model stock levels.

The need for scrap recovery.

Customer satisfaction levels through joint visitations with Regional Manager.

Appropriate support in master and dynamic route planning in collaboration with warehouse staff and Value logistics.

Selling of concepts and ideas to customer such as the Xpress Strategy, routing schedule etc.

Appropriate links between internal and external customers eg. Debtors, customer integration centre, warehousing and the customer).

A set daily calling cycle.

Introduce new marketing and promotion ideas and assisting the customer in aligning its strategy with that of the Company (marketing strategy).

Provide input into the sales budgeting process on an annual basis.

Daily extrapolation of sales information from the SAP system to assess actual units against target units and implement a plan of action if necessary.

Manage and monitor gross profit on a daily basis and implement action plan if necessary.

Provide regular presentations/training to customers on products and pricing to ensure that the customers are kept up to date with technical product changes.

Build customer relations by planning, controlling and updating delivery schedules, pricing, customer model stocks.

Ascertain whether correct pricing structures are in place at all times.

Host regular trade evenings and suitable entertainment in order to promote the product and grow/develop customer relations.

Initiate and monitor all promotional activity to develop and grow existing customer base and market share in consultation with the customer and Regional Manager.

Respond timeously to all queries raised by customers.

Follow up on all cases of dissatisfied customers and ensure that an action plan is implemented to resolve such cases to everyone’s satisfaction.

Build and maintain satisfactory working relationships with customer liaison, debtors, warehouse staff and value logistics (customer information centre).

Ensure daily and weekly discussions take place with customer liaison (customer interface centre – CIC) and other aforementioned stakeholders to ensure that all customer queries are followed up and satisfactorily resolved.

Assist customer liaison department with maintaining customer base by updating customer information when necessary.

Provide monthly feedback to the Regional Manager on all activities relating to the customer.

Co- responsible with debtors for effective, timeous collection of outstanding debtor’s monies.

In collaboration with debtors ensure that all outstanding debtors are less than 45 days at all times.

Assist debtor’s staff in resolving customer queries.

Pro-actively manage customers with potentially high risk for the Company and liaise with debtors in respect of any action planning that needs to be done.

Responsible for ensuring that vehicles and other company equipment are maintained in accordance with company policy and procedure.

Reduce operational costs by optimizing company resources (cell phone, car etc) and curbing unnecessary expenses.

Monitor buying patterns of all customers to assist in the forecasting of stock requirements on a monthly basis.

Ensure proper planning and monitoring of consignment stock in line with stock movement.

Monitor stock rotations and replenish with new stock in need.

Assist the customer in managing their own stock levels and mix.

Liaise with warehouse on an ongoing basis to ensure optimal availability of stock in an effort to resolve any outstanding queries.

ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE & REQUIRED SKILLS:

Good organizational skills

Excellent communication skills

Portray professional image

Computer literacy( MS Office Suite & SAP)

Teamwork

Self -confidence

Customer focus

Attention to detail

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work independently.

Attention to Detail.

Communication Skills.

High performance culture.

High levels of excellence

Desired Skills:

New Business Development

Sales Development

Relationship Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

