Business Intelligence Business Analyst (Credit) Business Banking at Capitec Bank Ltd

This advert is purposed at attracting talent for future dated opportunities.

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Statistics or Finance

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management or Business Analysis

Communications Skills

Facilitation Skills

Negotiation skills

Attention to Detail

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Presentation Skills

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Driving for Results

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations

Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Accepting Responsibility

Adapting and Responding to Change_Acting as a Champion for Change

Working with People_Resolving Conflict

Relating and Networking_Establishing Relationships

Adapting and Responding to Change

Analysing

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Driving Continuous Improvement

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Planning and Organising

Working with People_Teaching

Presenting and Communicating Information_Communicating Effectively

Working with People_Demonstrating Self-Insight and Awareness

Relating and Networking

Working with People_Attentive Listening

Persuading and Influencing_Making a Strong Impression

Analysing_Thinking Broadly

Presenting and Communicating information_Presenting and Public Speaking

Analysing_Solving Complex Problems

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs

Persuading and Influencing_Negotiating Agreements

Planning and Organising_Managing Resources

Persuading and Influencing_Making Convincing Arguments

Analysing_Using Math

Working with People_Sharing Information

Adapting and Responding to Change_Adapting to Change

Analysing_Working with Financial Information

Relating and Networking_Managing Political Situations

Relating and Networking_Creating and Maintaining Networks

Working with People_Adapting to Others

Working with People_Showing Caring and Understanding

Analysing_Critical Thinking

Relating and Networking_Interacting with People at Different Levels

Adapting and responding to change_Working with Diverse Populations

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work

Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting

Analysing_Reading Effectively

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Working with People_Demonstrating Appreciation

Planning and Organising_Coordinating Project Activities

Adapting and Responding to Change_Supporting Change

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Pursuing Self-Development

Working with People_Building and Supporting Teams

Working with People_Assessing and Understanding People

Working with People_Managing from a Distance

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure

Working with People_Supporting Coworkers

Planning and Organising_Driving Projects to Completion

Adapting and Responding to Change_Working with Ambiguity

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance

Planning and Organising_Prioritising and Organising Work

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

