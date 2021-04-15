Buyer EE at Headhunters

Our client in the automotive industry is currently looking to employ a Buyer. This position will be based in Uitenhage.

Responsibilities:

The identification and development of local and import parts and tooling in order to meet project requirements.

Establish benchmark pricing and perform value analysis to ensure competitiveness.

Conduct quotes and sourcing activities via various purchasing systems and prepare and present recommendations for managerial decision-making purposes.

Seek and develop new supply sources, nationally and internationally.

Negotiate supplier price adjustments.

Negotiate and maintain commercial contracts with suppliers.

Perform capacity planning to ensure supplier tooling and facilities can adequately support company production requirements.

Incorporate engineering changes or quality improvements into existing components.

Identify local sources of supply for potential export components to the company.

Prime project management accountability for ensuring components are approved by Engineering or Quality and introduced into production or exported.

Requirements:

Have a recognized university Degree / Diploma in the following disciplines – Purchasing, Logistics, Commerce, Finance, Business Management.

Have a minimum of 3 years Commodity Purchasing experience in the automotive or supplier industry.

Experience with Exterior / Powertrain Commodities would be an added advantage.

Skills/ Attributes/ Other requirements;

Possess negotiation and problem solving skills.

Have a good understanding of MIDP, APDP and NIPP principles.

Have the ability to communicate across all levels within the Company (oral and written).

Have good presentation skills.

Demonstrate above average computer literacy, especially MS Office package.

Have a good understanding of financial analysis and costing ability.

Have business management and project management skills.

Have customer interface and conflict management skills.

Have the ability to interpret technical data.

Be self-motivated and driven.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

