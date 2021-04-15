Buyer EE at Headhunters

Our client in the automotive industry is currently looking to employ a Buyer. This position will be based in Uitenhage.

 

Responsibilities:

  • The identification and development of local and import parts and tooling in order to meet project requirements.
  • Establish benchmark pricing and perform value analysis to ensure competitiveness.
  • Conduct quotes and sourcing activities via various purchasing systems and prepare and present recommendations for managerial decision-making purposes.
  • Seek and develop new supply sources, nationally and internationally.
  • Negotiate supplier price adjustments.
  • Negotiate and maintain commercial contracts with suppliers.
  • Perform capacity planning to ensure supplier tooling and facilities can adequately support company production requirements.
  • Incorporate engineering changes or quality improvements into existing components.
  • Identify local sources of supply for potential export components to the company.
  • Prime project management accountability for ensuring components are approved by Engineering or Quality and introduced into production or exported.

 

Requirements:

  • Have a recognized university Degree / Diploma in the following disciplines – Purchasing, Logistics, Commerce, Finance, Business Management.
  • Have a minimum of 3 years Commodity Purchasing experience in the automotive or supplier industry.
  • Experience with Exterior / Powertrain Commodities would be an added advantage.

 

Skills/ Attributes/ Other requirements;

  • Possess negotiation and problem solving skills. 
  • Have a good understanding of MIDP, APDP and NIPP principles.
  • Have the ability to communicate across all levels within the Company (oral and written).
  • Have good presentation skills.
  • Demonstrate above average computer literacy, especially MS Office package.
  • Have a good understanding of financial analysis and costing ability.
  • Have business management and project management skills.
  • Have customer interface and conflict management skills.
  • Have the ability to interpret technical data. 
  • Be self-motivated and driven. 

 

