Call Centre Agent at Bidvest Bank

PRIMARY PURPOSE

Responsible for handling Inbound calls and executing Outbound campaigns efficiently and effectively within predetermined Service Centre of Excellence processes and procedures for excellent customer service experience.

CUSTOMER SERVICE (50%)

Outputs to deliver this accountability:

Agree Efficiency performance matrix targets to deliver on a monthly basis with the Team Leader in line with volumes received in the Service Centre.

Meet the minimum Service Centre productivity requirements daily to ensure optimization of the Service Centre function.

Manage customer complaints and queries by logging on to the Service Centre CRM system and updating all relevant Service Centre systems as set out in the Service Centre Standard Operating Procedures document.

Use the appropriate Service Centre Call scripts and other tools available to verify customer for effective engagements in order to resolve the customer query timeously.

Acknowledge and resolve customer dissatisfaction at first point of contact wherever possible. When necessary, source the assistance of the Team Leader to support in resolving the dissatisfaction.

Ensure customer experience satisfaction is achieved and the retention of the right profile client is maintained by behaving in a professional manner in all instances.

Seek clarity from the customer to ensure comprehensive understanding of their needs and address these needs as effectively as possible, whilst minimizing any risk to the Bank.

Manage Western Union processes outside of normal operating hours

Ensure up to date knowledge of systems and updates including regulatory changes

Ensure any customer enquiries that are not First Call Resolution is escalated to relevant support Centre

SERVICE CENTRE PROCESSESS AND GOVERNACE (25%)

Outputs to deliver this accountability:

Respond promptly and efficiently to client e-mails and telephone calls and email correspondence in accordance with set quality standards and productivity requirements

Adhere to all Company Policies and Procedures as outlined in the Bidvest Bank Policy and procedures document.

Fulfil the requirements of and comply to all relevant Acts and Statutory requirements e.g. the National Credit Act

Identify fraudulent accounts and escalate these concerns to the Team Leader

Adhere to internal systems access control policies at all times and report any irregularities to the Team Leader or relevant party

Adhere to the internal code of conduct at all times and report any irregularities to the Team Leader or relevant party.

Contribute towards an audit rating of sufficient or better by compliance to internal processes, policies and procedures.

Timeously route all administrative work to the Administrative support team for processing according to the relevant process and procedures

TEAM WORK (15%)

Outputs to deliver this accountability:

Assist branch consultants telephonically and via e-mail on an on-going basis

Appreciate and respect all team members and Team Leaders as well as participate in celebrating team/ SBU successes

Display the Bidvest Bank Values with all team members and maintain a high level of professionalism

Communicate openly and honestly with team members and share knowledge and best practices on an ongoing basis.

Utilise the Team Leader, on an ongoing basis, as a coach to help improve current customer Service skills.

Actively support change initiatives within the team or larger SBU and suggest possible areas of improvement to the Team Leader as and when these are detected.

Encourage teamwork and assist other team members when able to do so.

COMPLIANCE (10%)

Ensure the completion of ALL regulatory compulsory compliance tests and training applicable to the Service Centre within required timeframes.

Ensure FIAS complaint as per statutory requirement

Qualifications

NQF Level 4: Grade 12

Certificate or working towards qualification

Experience

Exposure in Banking Environment

1 – 2 year/s relevant experience in a Customer Service Centre environment

Credit management diploma/certificate

Banking Diploma/Certificate in Banking or equivalent is preferred

Experience in a customer services/facing role

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required (Competencies & level of competencies)

Basic computer literacy – MS Office, Excel

Excellent communication – able to follow the Service Centre scripts and calm irate customers down

Service Excellence – dealing with customers regarding potentially complex financial / emotional situations and ensuring that situations are effectively resolved to the benefit of the business and the customer without escalation to team leader

Target Driven – working within a fast paced, structured environment with a desire to exceed set targets and develop knowledge and skills within Service Centre

Team Player – offer support and advice to fellow team member

Exposure to the Service and (or) call center Environment

Interest in financial products and environment

WORKING CONDITIONS (office bound/on-site/travel)

Office bound, works 24hrs including shifts 7 days a week – 365 days – night shift required. Flexible

