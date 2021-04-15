Chief Information Officer

A well-established company is recruiting for a

CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER (12 MONTH CONTRACT)

CAPE TOWN

Purpose of the role:

The purpose of the role is to be report to the CEO, the CIO will be responsible for providing vision and strategic IT leadership for developing and implementing of IT Systems in support of the organisation’s business operations and requirements in order to improve cost effectiveness, service quality and business development.

Requirements:

BSc or BA Information Systems NQF 7 qualification

Post graduate qualification will be an added advantage

8 years ICT Management experience with 5 years at a Senior Management level

Analytical thinking, with good communication skills

Good interpersonal skills and the ability to work under pressure

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed] .

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

chief information officer

