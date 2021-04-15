Clinical Facilitator at SD Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

Specific duties include but is not limited to the following:

Staffing and Staff Management

Manage Shift Leaders directly and all other staff indirectly

Drive performance appraisals once a year with all staff in the facility

Assist in doing interviews for all staff replacements at the facility and recommend best candidates

Ensure full staffing on each shift with specific emphasis on the proper deployment of all staff members

Manage induction / orientation process and welcoming of all new staff

Ensure all procedure are followed take action when needed

Liaising with all facilitites on queries and challenges

Reguar check ins with Nursing Manager on staff performances and wellness

Identify training, orientation and workshop for staff

Have regular (weekly) staff meetings to discuss issues at hand and allow for feedback from all.

Training

Attend relevant management and clinical education programmes

Address ongoing clinical skills and training needs within the facility with staff and inform Training Manager

Encourage staff development and ongoing education

Implement training programmes to new and existing staff as per specific training plan

Ensure all training competencies have been completed and ensure all newly appointed staff completes the competency tests

Nursing and Care:

Implement ethical guidelines and provisions of relevant legislation in caregiving in the facility

Inform the Senior Nursing Manager of any situations concerning staff’s care that requires intervention or follow up

Review care plans with Shift Leader when necessary

Monitor nursing/care documentation to maintain high standard of documentation to avoid risk resulting from poor documentation

Be contactable at all times by means of company cell phone and respond to emergencies

Implement plans, prepare the facility and be present at all inspections (DOH and other)

Administration and Reporting

Prepare reports and submissions in line with responsibilities such as the weekly report on the facility to the Nursing Manager

Read and investigate all incidents and submit to rlevant stakeholders

Communicate and report to support team on relevant matters

Keeping abreast and up to date on healthare and clinical trends, advice staff accordingly

Stock

Ensure all assets on site and in mobile clinic are tagged and placed on the asset list

Monthy , bi-annualy stock take of all stock

Manage consumable stock daily, oversee proper stock control, billing and the ordering process

Ensure all stock is handled with care and manage wastage

Manage waste management procecess

Qualifications

– Relevant nursing qualification as Registered Nurse, SANC registered

Experience

– Min 7 years of experience in nursing, experience in geriatrics advantageous, experience in a similar leadership position, recent hospital experience, training and development

Skills and Knowledge

-Strong interpersonal skills, professional communication, managerial skills, making sound decisions, computer literate, fluent in English, African lanuaguage woud be an advantage,great communicator, stayin calm in pressured situations

If you meet these requirements, please email copies to: [Email Address Removed] :

– Detailed and udpated cv

– ID

– SANC Recepit and all other quaiifations / courses

– Most recent payslip

– Written Reference on a Letterhead

