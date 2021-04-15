Clinical Facilitator at SD Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

Specific duties include but is not limited to the following:
Staffing and Staff Management
- Manage Shift Leaders directly and all other staff indirectly
- Drive performance appraisals once a year with all staff in the facility
- Assist in doing interviews for all staff replacements at the facility and recommend best candidates
- Ensure full staffing on each shift with specific emphasis on the proper deployment of all staff members
- Manage induction / orientation process and welcoming of all new staff
- Ensure all procedure are followed take action when needed
- Liaising with all facilitites on queries and challenges
- Reguar check ins with Nursing Manager on staff performances and wellness
- Identify training, orientation and workshop for staff
- Have regular (weekly) staff meetings to discuss issues at hand and allow for feedback from all.
Training
- Attend relevant management and clinical education programmes
- Address ongoing clinical skills and training needs within the facility with staff and inform Training Manager
- Encourage staff development and ongoing education
- Implement training programmes to new and existing staff as per specific training plan
- Ensure all training competencies have been completed and ensure all newly appointed staff completes the competency tests
Nursing and Care:
- Implement ethical guidelines and provisions of relevant legislation in caregiving in the facility
- Inform the Senior Nursing Manager of any situations concerning staff’s care that requires intervention or follow up
- Review care plans with Shift Leader when necessary
- Monitor nursing/care documentation to maintain high standard of documentation to avoid risk resulting from poor documentation
- Be contactable at all times by means of company cell phone and respond to emergencies
- Implement plans, prepare the facility and be present at all inspections (DOH and other)
Administration and Reporting
- Prepare reports and submissions in line with responsibilities such as the weekly report on the facility to the Nursing Manager
- Read and investigate all incidents and submit to rlevant stakeholders
- Communicate and report to support team on relevant matters
- Keeping abreast and up to date on healthare and clinical trends, advice staff accordingly
Stock
- Ensure all assets on site and in mobile clinic are tagged and placed on the asset list
- Monthy , bi-annualy stock take of all stock
- Manage consumable stock daily, oversee proper stock control, billing and the ordering process
- Ensure all stock is handled with care and manage wastage
- Manage waste management procecess
Qualifications
– Relevant nursing qualification as Registered Nurse, SANC registered
Experience
– Min 7 years of experience in nursing, experience in geriatrics advantageous, experience in a similar leadership position, recent hospital experience, training and development
Skills and Knowledge
-Strong interpersonal skills, professional communication, managerial skills, making sound decisions, computer literate, fluent in English, African lanuaguage woud be an advantage,great communicator, stayin calm in pressured situations
If you meet these requirements, please email copies to: [Email Address Removed]:
– Detailed and udpated cv
– ID
– SANC Recepit and all other quaiifations / courses
– Most recent payslip
– Written Reference on a Letterhead
Desired Skills:
- Training & Development
- nursing
- Clinical medicine
- Clinical Study Design
About The Employer:
SD Recruitment (Pty) Ltd