Committee Secretary

COMMITTEE SECRETARIAT
PERMANENT
JOHANNESBURG NORTH
Reports to the – Secretariat Manager
Competency Profile
Outputs:
- Formulate and produce meeting agendas and packs in consultation with the relevant Executives / Chairpersons
- Ensure timeous circulation of meeting packs in accordance with the Secretariat SOP
- Ensure that meetings are coordinated in accordance with the annual meeting plan
- Coordinate, prepare for, attend meetings and attend to ad hoc requirements;
- Drafter and custodian of minutes for assigned committees;
- Timeous circulation of matters arising to responsible persons;
- Review of respective committee charters;
- Ensuring compliance with good governance practices;
- Prepare board payment schedules;
- Day to day administration of the department;
- Making necessary logistical arrangements for meetings;
- Ensuring compliance with the Companies Act, the NEF Act and all relevant legislation;
- Ensure that the institutional memory and company records are well maintained;
- Ensure minutes are signed by the chairpersons and filed accordingly.
Experience/Skills Required:
- LLB, BCom Law / CIS qualification;
- 3 – 5 years working experience in the Secretariat field with a strong understanding of Secretariat processes & governance in both the public and private sectors;
- Overall knowledge of primary legislation applicable to the NEF, Companies Act, King III & associated statutes & regulatory framework;
- Excellent command of and fluency in the English language, both written & verbal;
- Strong drafting (the ability to take meeting minutes) and administrative skills with attention to detail;
- Good communication skills.
Qualifications:
- LLB / BCom Law or CIS qualification or a degree that is relevant to the field
Personal Attributes/Behaviours/Attitudes:
- Must have a professional disposition displaying integrity, be a team player and energetic;
- Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines;
- Ability to liaise effectively at high level; possess and promote the highest standard of ethics
Should you not receive any feedback from us within 2 months, please regard your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Public Sector, Financial
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund