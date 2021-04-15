Committee Secretary

COMMITTEE SECRETARIAT

PERMANENT

JOHANNESBURG NORTH

Reports to the – Secretariat Manager

Competency Profile

Outputs:

Formulate and produce meeting agendas and packs in consultation with the relevant Executives / Chairpersons

Ensure timeous circulation of meeting packs in accordance with the Secretariat SOP

Ensure that meetings are coordinated in accordance with the annual meeting plan

Coordinate, prepare for, attend meetings and attend to ad hoc requirements;

Drafter and custodian of minutes for assigned committees;

Timeous circulation of matters arising to responsible persons;

Review of respective committee charters;

Ensuring compliance with good governance practices;

Prepare board payment schedules;

Day to day administration of the department;

Making necessary logistical arrangements for meetings;

Ensuring compliance with the Companies Act, the NEF Act and all relevant legislation;

Ensure that the institutional memory and company records are well maintained;

Ensure minutes are signed by the chairpersons and filed accordingly.

Experience/Skills Required:

LLB, BCom Law / CIS qualification;

3 – 5 years working experience in the Secretariat field with a strong understanding of Secretariat processes & governance in both the public and private sectors;

Overall knowledge of primary legislation applicable to the NEF, Companies Act, King III & associated statutes & regulatory framework;

Excellent command of and fluency in the English language, both written & verbal;

Strong drafting (the ability to take meeting minutes) and administrative skills with attention to detail;

Good communication skills.

Qualifications:

LLB / BCom Law or CIS qualification or a degree that is relevant to the field

Personal Attributes/Behaviours/Attitudes:

Must have a professional disposition displaying integrity, be a team player and energetic;

Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines;

Ability to liaise effectively at high level; possess and promote the highest standard of ethics

Should you not receive any feedback from us within 2 months, please regard your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Public Sector, Financial

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

