Committee Secretary

Reports to the – Secretariat Manager

Competency Profile

Outputs:

  • Formulate and produce meeting agendas and packs in consultation with the relevant Executives / Chairpersons
  • Ensure timeous circulation of meeting packs in accordance with the Secretariat SOP
  • Ensure that meetings are coordinated in accordance with the annual meeting plan
  • Coordinate, prepare for, attend meetings and attend to ad hoc requirements;
  • Drafter and custodian of minutes for assigned committees;
  • Timeous circulation of matters arising to responsible persons;
  • Review of respective committee charters;
  • Ensuring compliance with good governance practices;
  • Prepare board payment schedules;
  • Day to day administration of the department;
  • Making necessary logistical arrangements for meetings;
  • Ensuring compliance with the Companies Act, the NEF Act and all relevant legislation;
  • Ensure that the institutional memory and company records are well maintained;
  • Ensure minutes are signed by the chairpersons and filed accordingly.

Experience/Skills Required:

  • LLB, BCom Law / CIS qualification;
  • 3 – 5 years working experience in the Secretariat field with a strong understanding of Secretariat processes & governance in both the public and private sectors;
  • Overall knowledge of primary legislation applicable to the NEF, Companies Act, King III & associated statutes & regulatory framework;
  • Excellent command of and fluency in the English language, both written & verbal;
  • Strong drafting (the ability to take meeting minutes) and administrative skills with attention to detail;
  • Good communication skills.

Qualifications:

  • LLB / BCom Law or CIS qualification or a degree that is relevant to the field

Personal Attributes/Behaviours/Attitudes:

  • Must have a professional disposition displaying integrity, be a team player and energetic;
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines;
  • Ability to liaise effectively at high level; possess and promote the highest standard of ethics

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Public Sector, Financial

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

