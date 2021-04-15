Cost Accountant – Manufacturing

My client in the manufacturing/transformers industry is looking for a Cost Accountant to join their team in Wadeville.

APPLICANTS WHO ARE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY WILL BE GIVEN PREFERENCE.

The main purpose of this position is to calculate the costing of products and services, based on the costing policies of the company. The costings will be for all outgoing quotes and tenders of the division.

The successful candidate will be required to attend meetings between the office in Wadeville and the office in Heidelberg. From time to time, will be required to work from the office in Heidelberg.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Maintain a database of costs for the various types of material/product and compare costs of the items in the industry

Through discussion with management in the various departments, compile and maintain the overhead cost allocation

Work with the industrial engineering department, monitor and maintain the times used during the routing phase

Update database with costing tables to enable the estimation of costs (for tender purposes) to be within stipulated percentage of actual costs

For jobs concluded, compare costing of the product to the actual cost allocated and investigate/analyse major differences

Calculate minimum selling prices using the agreed mark up, based on company costing principals

Submit prices to sales and proposals department and liaise with procurement on supplier and cost issues

Identify complex problems and review related information to develop and evaluate options and implement solutions

Request managers to review the payroll allocation of staff to ensure correct costing and planning

Work closely with the planning department in order to complete and present the efficiency reports to management

Work closely with the planning department to analyse and ensure that warranties and rework are coded and posted to the relevant jobs and that costs are accumulated correctly

Calculate, maintain and update fixed and variable overhead recovery rates quarterly on Syspro

Run job reports to show all the expenses related to a job and verify the accuracy of these costs and refer to accounts for billing

On a monthly basis analyse costs in comparison to budgets and revenues

Compile production/sales cost reports on unit or total working units: calculate individual items (i.e.: labour, material, overhead expenditure etc.)

Prepare reports showing total cost (split between material, labour and overhead allocation, selling prices or profit rates for project and executive managers

Through the calculation and submission of costings, the applicant must be able to help management determine if a product or service should be discontinued, identifies areas for expansion and is necessary for setting prices for customers

The candidate must be a professional, mature and experienced individual

Keep record of market information and pricing received and support his/her costings conclusions with market information

Review actual vs expected costings once jobs have been concluded and closed

Report back to management any inconstancies identified which require attention

NON-NEGOTIABLE REQUIREMENTS:

Matric with higher grade Mathematics and Accountancy, required

Relevant costing/financial qualification, required

At least 2 years relevant estimating/costing experience in the Manufacturing industry is required,preferably in the transformer industry

A legal drivers licence and own vehicle

Ability to work accurately with numbers under pressure

Proficient in MS Office Suite: Advanced knowledgeof Excel

Knowledge of Syspro

Knowledge of CRM systems is preferred

Desired Skills:

cost accounting

manufacturing

transformers

quotes

tenders

costing

Syspro

reports

market information

actual vs expected

