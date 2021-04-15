Creditors Clerk

Apr 15, 2021

Job Description:

  • Processing of supplier invoices into the accounting system after invoice has been agreed to purchase order and delivery note.
  • Performing reconciliation of supplier statements to amounts due per the accounting system.
  • Following up on account queries to resolve and to escalate to management where intervention is required.
  • Maintaining working relationships with suppliers and ensuring accurate record keeping of information relating to suppliers.
  • Any ad hoc requirements relating to the finance department and accounting of transactions.

Execute entire creditors function:

  • Request invoices and statements from suppliers assigned to you.
  • Matching of invoices to signed delivery notes and approved purchase orders within the system and within the guidelines of the procedural policies.
  • Invoices with no order should be sent back to the relevant supplier
  • Take delivery of matched delivery notes if the invoice has a corresponding order within the system.
  • Processing of supplier invoices on a daily basis, in line with the requirements from SARS to ensure Vat and Tax compliance.
  • Where required obtain sign off and allocation of invoices needing processing from the appropriate operational staff member based on the appropriate levels of authority.
  • Recognize and correct account issues following up with the procurement department or suppliers and handing remaining queries to the creditors manager to perform further follow up with the procurement department.
  • Basic journal processing for corrections and rebates.
  • Timely and accurate reconciling of creditors statements to the specific months general ledger balance.
  • Updating Creditors Cash Flow listing for scheduled payments based on a reviewed and signed off supplier reconciliation from the creditors manager.
  • Compiling remittance advice, posting in system after payment and forwarding on to suppliers with proof of payment.
  • Ensuring all reconciling items to be followed up with a supplier has been done by the following month and no long outstanding items are reflected on supplier reconciliations, any items outstanding longer than 1 month should be raised with the creditors manager to be followed up with the procurement department.
  • Ensure that all supporting documentation is filed in the correct manner, ISO requirements to be followed.
  • Dealing with management and suppliers in a professional manner, attending meetings with suppliers.

Critical Factors:

  • Ensure that invoices match delivery notes and have valid orders.
  • Ensure invoices have all the correct company details and complies with SARS requirements
  • Ensure deliveries and Invoices are processed correctly into the accounting system, date, period, amount and supplier.
  • Ensuring that supplier queries are corrected
  • Ensure proof of payments agrees to remittance advices and are processed in the system timeously (1 day after payment)
  • Adhering to set finance policies and deadlines

Finance functions (where required):

  • Load supplier details and payments on banking platforms or assist in checking payment details for amounts, recipient details to approved listings for ad hoc payments, creditors and subcontractors
  • Drawing supporting documents, schedules and reports as required for management or auditors
  • Update and maintain, as well as checking monthly creditor cash flow/payment listing.

Attributes:

  • Understanding of basic accounting principles
  • Demonstrate attention to detail
  • Demonstrate autonomy, ability and willingness to solve problems
  • Organized, trustworthy and able to work under pressure
  • Able to meet deadlines without constant reminders
  • Disciplined, proactive and flexible

Education:

  • Grade 12

Work Experience:

  • A minimum of 1-2 years’ experience in the creditors function
  • Accounting software package experience
  • Must be computer literate with Excel skills

Knowledge:

  • Attention to detail
  • Computer literacy
  • Good written and verbal communication skills
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Ability to analyse and interpret data/reports
  • Flexible and adaptable
  • Able to schedule effectively and prioritize tasks
  • Working conditions:
  • Professional flexibility in working hours while supporting daily business hours.
  • Will interact with internal and external stakeholders through several different means.

