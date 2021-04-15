Creditors Clerk

Job Description:
- Processing of supplier invoices into the accounting system after invoice has been agreed to purchase order and delivery note.
- Performing reconciliation of supplier statements to amounts due per the accounting system.
- Following up on account queries to resolve and to escalate to management where intervention is required.
- Maintaining working relationships with suppliers and ensuring accurate record keeping of information relating to suppliers.
- Any ad hoc requirements relating to the finance department and accounting of transactions.
Execute entire creditors function:
- Request invoices and statements from suppliers assigned to you.
- Matching of invoices to signed delivery notes and approved purchase orders within the system and within the guidelines of the procedural policies.
- Invoices with no order should be sent back to the relevant supplier
- Take delivery of matched delivery notes if the invoice has a corresponding order within the system.
- Processing of supplier invoices on a daily basis, in line with the requirements from SARS to ensure Vat and Tax compliance.
- Where required obtain sign off and allocation of invoices needing processing from the appropriate operational staff member based on the appropriate levels of authority.
- Recognize and correct account issues following up with the procurement department or suppliers and handing remaining queries to the creditors manager to perform further follow up with the procurement department.
- Basic journal processing for corrections and rebates.
- Timely and accurate reconciling of creditors statements to the specific months general ledger balance.
- Updating Creditors Cash Flow listing for scheduled payments based on a reviewed and signed off supplier reconciliation from the creditors manager.
- Compiling remittance advice, posting in system after payment and forwarding on to suppliers with proof of payment.
- Ensuring all reconciling items to be followed up with a supplier has been done by the following month and no long outstanding items are reflected on supplier reconciliations, any items outstanding longer than 1 month should be raised with the creditors manager to be followed up with the procurement department.
- Ensure that all supporting documentation is filed in the correct manner, ISO requirements to be followed.
- Dealing with management and suppliers in a professional manner, attending meetings with suppliers.
Critical Factors:
- Ensure that invoices match delivery notes and have valid orders.
- Ensure invoices have all the correct company details and complies with SARS requirements
- Ensure deliveries and Invoices are processed correctly into the accounting system, date, period, amount and supplier.
- Ensuring that supplier queries are corrected
- Ensure proof of payments agrees to remittance advices and are processed in the system timeously (1 day after payment)
- Adhering to set finance policies and deadlines
Finance functions (where required):
- Load supplier details and payments on banking platforms or assist in checking payment details for amounts, recipient details to approved listings for ad hoc payments, creditors and subcontractors
- Drawing supporting documents, schedules and reports as required for management or auditors
- Update and maintain, as well as checking monthly creditor cash flow/payment listing.
Attributes:
- Understanding of basic accounting principles
- Demonstrate attention to detail
- Demonstrate autonomy, ability and willingness to solve problems
- Organized, trustworthy and able to work under pressure
- Able to meet deadlines without constant reminders
- Disciplined, proactive and flexible
Education:
- Grade 12
Work Experience:
- A minimum of 1-2 years’ experience in the creditors function
- Accounting software package experience
- Must be computer literate with Excel skills
Work Experience:
- 3 or more years’ experience in the creditors function
- Experience in the accounting software used by Client, BUILDSMART.
- Computer literate with high proficiency in Excel
Knowledge:
- Attention to detail
- Computer literacy
- Good written and verbal communication skills
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Ability to analyse and interpret data/reports
- Flexible and adaptable
- Able to schedule effectively and prioritize tasks
- Working conditions:
- Professional flexibility in working hours while supporting daily business hours.
- Will interact with internal and external stakeholders through several different means.
Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
