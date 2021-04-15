CTO – Ecommerce

The position reports to the Group VP of Engineering & Product

Your responsibilities will include the following:

Serving as an active member of the Exco working cross functionally to deliver and exceed the business objectives and goals, whilst maximizing customer satisfaction.

Establishing a technical vision and driving a strategy in line with business objectives

Maintaining a long term view on the use of technology for innovation

Managing the day to day operations for the engineering division

Working with stakeholders across the business, advocating for, and distilling technical requirements

Identifying and managing risks within engineering (including disaster recovery)

Overseeing the appropriate use of technologies within the company

Managing and evolving the overall architecture, and target architecture

Overseeing the standards and practices that drive the engineering culture

Supporting and ensuring compliance with relevant legislation

Overseeing day to to day operations with a focus on experience, uptime, and security

Maintaining the budget for engineering, including forecasting and monitoring

Maintaining, growing and evolving the engineering organizational structure as required

To achieve this, we’re looking for someone who:

Has a deep understanding of infrastructure and enterprise application architecture patterns

Has a strong understanding of modern data architectures, and AI capabilities

Has familiarity with cloud infrastructure and container based environments

Is an expert in development methodologies such as Scrum, Kanban, RAD

Has a strong understanding of DevOps practices such as Infrastructure as Code, Automation, and Continuous Delivery

Is an expert at engineering processes such as change management, incident response

Has familiarity with security frameworks such as NIST, ISO-27001

Has ability to innovate, showing technical vision and thought leadership

Has ability to communicate complex technical concepts into simpler language

Is a strong decision maker with the ability to effect change through influence

Is self-managing with strong organizational and time management skills

Has high attention to detail, strong mathematical and financial skills

Qualifications and experience:

Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diplomas in IT, Engineering, Machine Learning or any related area of study.

10+ years in an engineering leadership role (ideally in product led organizations with cross-functional teams)

5+ years of software and/or platform engineering experience

Proven track record of delivering systems and products for Web and Mobile devices

Exposure to and regular interaction with C Suite level leadership

