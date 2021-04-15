CTO – Ecommerce

Apr 15, 2021

The position reports to the Group VP of Engineering & Product

Your responsibilities will include the following:

  • Serving as an active member of the Exco working cross functionally to deliver and exceed the business objectives and goals, whilst maximizing customer satisfaction.
  • Establishing a technical vision and driving a strategy in line with business objectives
  • Maintaining a long term view on the use of technology for innovation
  • Managing the day to day operations for the engineering division
  • Working with stakeholders across the business, advocating for, and distilling technical requirements
  • Identifying and managing risks within engineering (including disaster recovery)
  • Overseeing the appropriate use of technologies within the company
  • Managing and evolving the overall architecture, and target architecture
  • Overseeing the standards and practices that drive the engineering culture
  • Supporting and ensuring compliance with relevant legislation
  • Overseeing day to to day operations with a focus on experience, uptime, and security
  • Maintaining the budget for engineering, including forecasting and monitoring
  • Maintaining, growing and evolving the engineering organizational structure as required

To achieve this, we’re looking for someone who:

  • Has a deep understanding of infrastructure and enterprise application architecture patterns
  • Has a strong understanding of modern data architectures, and AI capabilities
  • Has familiarity with cloud infrastructure and container based environments
  • Is an expert in development methodologies such as Scrum, Kanban, RAD
  • Has a strong understanding of DevOps practices such as Infrastructure as Code, Automation, and Continuous Delivery
  • Is an expert at engineering processes such as change management, incident response
  • Has familiarity with security frameworks such as NIST, ISO-27001
  • Has ability to innovate, showing technical vision and thought leadership
  • Has ability to communicate complex technical concepts into simpler language
  • Is a strong decision maker with the ability to effect change through influence
  • Is self-managing with strong organizational and time management skills
  • Has high attention to detail, strong mathematical and financial skills

Qualifications and experience:

  • Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diplomas in IT, Engineering, Machine Learning or any related area of study.
  • 10+ years in an engineering leadership role (ideally in product led organizations with cross-functional teams)
  • 5+ years of software and/or platform engineering experience
  • Proven track record of delivering systems and products for Web and Mobile devices
  • Exposure to and regular interaction with C Suite level leadership

Desired Skills:

  • CTO
  • Exco
  • platforms
  • computer science
  • Product Management
  • Development Platform
  • Product Development

