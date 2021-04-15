CTO – Ecommerce

The position reports to the Group VP of Engineering & Product
Your responsibilities will include the following:
- Serving as an active member of the Exco working cross functionally to deliver and exceed the business objectives and goals, whilst maximizing customer satisfaction.
- Establishing a technical vision and driving a strategy in line with business objectives
- Maintaining a long term view on the use of technology for innovation
- Managing the day to day operations for the engineering division
- Working with stakeholders across the business, advocating for, and distilling technical requirements
- Identifying and managing risks within engineering (including disaster recovery)
- Overseeing the appropriate use of technologies within the company
- Managing and evolving the overall architecture, and target architecture
- Overseeing the standards and practices that drive the engineering culture
- Supporting and ensuring compliance with relevant legislation
- Overseeing day to to day operations with a focus on experience, uptime, and security
- Maintaining the budget for engineering, including forecasting and monitoring
- Maintaining, growing and evolving the engineering organizational structure as required
To achieve this, we’re looking for someone who:
- Has a deep understanding of infrastructure and enterprise application architecture patterns
- Has a strong understanding of modern data architectures, and AI capabilities
- Has familiarity with cloud infrastructure and container based environments
- Is an expert in development methodologies such as Scrum, Kanban, RAD
- Has a strong understanding of DevOps practices such as Infrastructure as Code, Automation, and Continuous Delivery
- Is an expert at engineering processes such as change management, incident response
- Has familiarity with security frameworks such as NIST, ISO-27001
- Has ability to innovate, showing technical vision and thought leadership
- Has ability to communicate complex technical concepts into simpler language
- Is a strong decision maker with the ability to effect change through influence
- Is self-managing with strong organizational and time management skills
- Has high attention to detail, strong mathematical and financial skills
Qualifications and experience:
- Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diplomas in IT, Engineering, Machine Learning or any related area of study.
- 10+ years in an engineering leadership role (ideally in product led organizations with cross-functional teams)
- 5+ years of software and/or platform engineering experience
- Proven track record of delivering systems and products for Web and Mobile devices
- Exposure to and regular interaction with C Suite level leadership
Desired Skills:
- CTO
- Exco
- platforms
- computer science
- Product Management
- Development Platform
- Product Development