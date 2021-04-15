Data Analyst: Internal Audit (6-month contract)

To analyse data to support Group Internal Audit (GIA) by providing a better understanding of the clientâ€™s risk profile which enables GIA to conduct/ manage risk-based auditing across the Group.

Process:Prepare process analysis documentation (medium complexity processes).Prepare the data analytics audit program that is aligned to the Risk and Control Matrix (RCM) of the audit (high complexity processes).Conduct data analytics fieldwork using relevant tools including ACL and [URL Removed] data analytics scripts for continuous monitoring [URL Removed] fieldwork and testing to the required [URL Removed] and utilise a sound understanding of business processes, risks and controls including relevant regulatory and accounting [URL Removed] of process, information and control gaps and seek additional information if [URL Removed] that information generated is accurate, valid and comprehensive prior to review and/or [URL Removed] findings and discussion with client in terms of factual correctness – asks for support where [URL Removed] audit process status for allocated section and effectively communicate any anticipated challenges, delays, [URL Removed] knowledge gained throughout the audit engagement and/or otherwise with the team [URL Removed] and update internal audit findings tracking document.

Required Knowledge and Experience 3-5 years related audit experience, of which a minimum of 3 years in data analyticsBCom/BSc IT Degree (Honours Degree preferred)Data or IT Audit related certifications would be an added advantage

