Data Modeler at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant is Cape Town looking for a Intermediate Data Modeler to join their Team.

The ideal candidate will have the following skills and experience:

5+ years Working experience within the IT industry.

5+ years’ Experience with IT projects from an Information and Data modeling and design perspective (SDLC).

3+ years Proven experience creating enterprise information and data models incorporating all layers of enterprise data architecture (Canonical modeling, TDS, ODS, EDW, Data Marts, Business Intelligence, Data Quality, Meta-data, Master Data, Reference Data, Data Access and provisioning, Data Security, Data Governance, SOA) and a thorough knowledge of the data requirements of these systems.

3+ years Strong leadership skills to indirectly manage across functional teams toward common solutions.

3+ years Strong facilitation skills to engage subject matter experts to define data requirements and conduct data modeling design reviews with project teams.

2-3 years Experience in system analysis and design, data modeling and application development methodologies

2-3 years Delivery of Information and Data requirements for business blueprints.

2-3 years Proven experience in transactional data modeling (Normalization), dimensional modeling (Star & Snowflake Schema) and object oriented modeling.

2+ years Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes and the information and data requirements of these processes

2 years Leadership role in an Information and Data analysis environment

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

