Debtors Controller

IF YOU HAVE EXPERIENE IN ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE AND CAN MANAGE A PORTFOLIO OF CLIENTS WITH GOOD RESULTS THIS POSITION COULD BE SUITABLE FOR YOU. ONLY CANDIDTES WITH A TRACK RECORD AND MINIMUN OF 1 YEARS EXPERIENCE WILL BE CONSIDERED.

THIS IS A 6 MONTHS CONTRACT

PLEASE SEND CV

Desired Skills:

DEBTORS CLERK

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

DEBTORS CONTROLLER

Debt Collection

Debt Collecting

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

DEBT COLLECTOR

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

DEBTORS CLERK

Learn more/Apply for this position