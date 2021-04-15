Developer – C#/.NET at Parvana

About the Client:

This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.

Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.

Join an elite team.

Responsibilities:

Delivering code that is functional, understandable, maintainable and testable.

Working closely with analysts, documenters and testers.

Automated testing of features developed.

Delivering technical documentation as and when required.

Acting as a mentor to all team members on their assigned project tasks.

Participating in training design, documentation and delivery efforts.

Participating in Agile team meetings.

Utilising version control, build, continuous integration solutions and code quality tools as required.

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification with a computer science major.

Skills / Experience:

5 years commercial experience developing software.

3 – 5 years .Net experience.

Must have experience developing unit tests.

Must have experience with building CI/CD pipelines (1st prize would be to have done this using Azure DevOps).

Must have Oracle and MS SQL Server experience.

Experience in the use of Continuous Integration (CI) tools (Hudson/Jenkins).

Strong skills and experience in performance analysis and performance code tuning in Oracle and .Net.

Must have a strong relational database and stored procedure experience.

Be comfortable constructing complex high performance SQL queries.

Experience with Web Services, MS SQL Server, MS Reporting Services an advantage.

Knowledgeable and experienced in Agile software development methodologies.

Experience in a Test Driven Development and Behaviour Driven Development. advantageous.

Telecommunications background advantageous.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email

