Developer – C#/.NET at Parvana

Developer – C#/.Net (Parvana)
About the Client:
- This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.
Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.
Join an elite team.
Responsibilities:
- Delivering code that is functional, understandable, maintainable and testable.
- Working closely with analysts, documenters and testers.
- Automated testing of features developed.
- Delivering technical documentation as and when required.
- Acting as a mentor to all team members on their assigned project tasks.
- Participating in training design, documentation and delivery efforts.
- Participating in Agile team meetings.
- Utilising version control, build, continuous integration solutions and code quality tools as required.
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification with a computer science major.
Skills / Experience:
- 5 years commercial experience developing software.
- 3 – 5 years .Net experience.
- Must have experience developing unit tests.
- Must have experience with building CI/CD pipelines (1st prize would be to have done this using Azure DevOps).
- Must have Oracle and MS SQL Server experience.
- Experience in the use of Continuous Integration (CI) tools (Hudson/Jenkins).
- Strong skills and experience in performance analysis and performance code tuning in Oracle and .Net.
- Must have a strong relational database and stored procedure experience.
- Be comfortable constructing complex high performance SQL queries.
- Experience with Web Services, MS SQL Server, MS Reporting Services an advantage.
- Knowledgeable and experienced in Agile software development methodologies.
- Experience in a Test Driven Development and Behaviour Driven Development. advantageous.
- Telecommunications background advantageous.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]