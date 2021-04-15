Developer – C++ (Senior) at Parvana

Apr 15, 2021

Developer – C++ (Senior) (Parvana)

About the Client:

  • This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.

    Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.

    Join an elite team.

Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for implementing quality code changes.

  • Working closely with various teams to deliver high quality products.

Qualifications:

  • Degree or equivalent tertiary qualification with a computer science major.

Skills / Experience:

  • 5+ yearâ€™s commercial experience developing software.
  • Experience in the following:
    • C++ | Core Java programming language and design patterns.
    • Spring | Web services, in particular REST.
    • Oracle and PL/SQL within a relational database environment.
    • Unix (HP-UX, Solaris and/or AIX) and Linux.
  • Experience / exposure to:
    • Agile, Scrum and the Scaled Agile Framework.
    • Test-driven development, automation, CI and build pipelines.
    • AngularJS / Docker / JWT.

