Developer – C++ (Senior) at Parvana

Developer – C++ (Senior) (Parvana)
About the Client:
- This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.
Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.
Join an elite team.
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for implementing quality code changes.
- Working closely with various teams to deliver high quality products.
Qualifications:
- Degree or equivalent tertiary qualification with a computer science major.
Skills / Experience:
- 5+ yearâ€™s commercial experience developing software.
- Experience in the following:
- C++ | Core Java programming language and design patterns.
- Spring | Web services, in particular REST.
- Oracle and PL/SQL within a relational database environment.
- Unix (HP-UX, Solaris and/or AIX) and Linux.
- Experience / exposure to:
- Agile, Scrum and the Scaled Agile Framework.
- Test-driven development, automation, CI and build pipelines.
- AngularJS / Docker / JWT.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]