Developer: Front End at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
Responsible for the design and development of new Capitec Bank Front-End Engineering applications according to specifications and provide support and monitoring
The programs you create are likely to help businesses be more efficient and provide a better service
Experience
- More than 6 years’ proven experience in software development
- Must have completed a relevant system analysis and design course (or equivalent)
- Experience in the following development languages:
- .Net (C#)
- Powershell 3 or higher
- Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns
- WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)
- WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
- XAML
- Web API
- OO Development Methodologies
- An understanding of SOA.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
Min:
- Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
Ideal:
- Knowledge of:
- Agile
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation process)
- Banking systems environment
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
Competencies
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Analysing
- Relating and Networking
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Learning and Researching
- Planning and Organising
- Following Instructions and Procedures
- Working with People
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
Additional Information
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Clear criminal and credit record