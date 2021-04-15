Developer: Front End at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the design and development of new Capitec Bank Front-End Engineering applications according to specifications and provide support and monitoring

The programs you create are likely to help businesses be more efficient and provide a better service

Experience

More than 6 years’ proven experience in software development

Must have completed a relevant system analysis and design course (or equivalent)

Experience in the following development languages: .Net (C#) Powershell 3 or higher Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) WCF (Windows Communication Foundation) XAML Web API OO Development Methodologies An understanding of SOA.



Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of: IT systems development processes (SDLC) Application development Standards and governance Testing practices Ideal:

Knowledge of: Agile Systems analysis and design System architecture (technical design and implementation process) Banking systems environment



Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Competencies

Adhering to Principles and Values

Analysing

Relating and Networking

Applying Expertise and Technology

Learning and Researching

Planning and Organising

Following Instructions and Procedures

Working with People

Adapting and Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Additional Information

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Contactable via own mobile phone

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

