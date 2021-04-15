Developer: Front End at Capitec Bank Ltd

Apr 15, 2021

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the design and development of new Capitec Bank Front-End Engineering applications according to specifications and provide support and monitoring

The programs you create are likely to help businesses be more efficient and provide a better service

Experience

  • More than 6 years’ proven experience in software development
  • Must have completed a relevant system analysis and design course (or equivalent)
  • Experience in the following development languages:
    • .Net (C#)
    • Powershell 3 or higher
    • Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns
    • WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)
    • WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
    • XAML
    • Web API
    • OO Development Methodologies
    • An understanding of SOA.

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min:

  • Must have detailed knowledge of:
    • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
    • Application development
    • Standards and governance
    • Testing practices

      Ideal:

  • Knowledge of:
    • Agile
    • Systems analysis and design
    • System architecture (technical design and implementation process)
    • Banking systems environment

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills

Competencies

  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Analysing
  • Relating and Networking
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Learning and Researching
  • Planning and Organising
  • Following Instructions and Procedures
  • Working with People
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Additional Information

  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Clear criminal and credit record

Learn more/Apply for this position