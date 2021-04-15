Device Monitoring: Technical Manager at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To ensure device availability and client experience on the Capitec ATM/Branch estate, through the effective monitoring and management of the end to end processes, analysing root cause and executing on action plans to continuously improve availability for our customers.
Experience
Minimum:
- 5 years in Cash Device Support function on a Hardware Technical Level.
- Data Analysis
- Reporting
Ideal:
- Experience in Granular level Hardware Analysis
- Experience in Support requirements for Cash Devices
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Diploma in Information Technology – Technical Support or Information Technology – Systems Engineering
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Technical Support or Information Technology – Systems Engineering
Knowledge
Minimum:
Knowledge and understanding of:
- General management and business knowledge of retail, manufacturing or banking industry
- Cash Device Support and Monitoring functions and processes
- Supplier management
- Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Ideal:
- Cash Device Technical Support – Advanced
- Data Analysis and Reporting – Advanced
- Capitec Bank services, products, policies and procedures
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Problem solving skills
- Analytical Skills
- Reporting Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Relating and Networking
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
- Creating and Innovating
- Planning and Organising
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)
Capitec is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals