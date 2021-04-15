Device Monitoring: Technical Manager at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To ensure device availability and client experience on the Capitec ATM/Branch estate, through the effective monitoring and management of the end to end processes, analysing root cause and executing on action plans to continuously improve availability for our customers.

Experience

Minimum:

5 years in Cash Device Support function on a Hardware Technical Level.

Data Analysis

Reporting

Ideal:

Experience in Granular level Hardware Analysis

Experience in Support requirements for Cash Devices

Qualifications (Minimum)

Diploma in Information Technology – Technical Support or Information Technology – Systems Engineering

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Technical Support or Information Technology – Systems Engineering

Knowledge

Minimum:

Knowledge and understanding of:

General management and business knowledge of retail, manufacturing or banking industry

Cash Device Support and Monitoring functions and processes

Supplier management

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Ideal:

Cash Device Technical Support – Advanced

Data Analysis and Reporting – Advanced

Capitec Bank services, products, policies and procedures

Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Problem solving skills

Analytical Skills

Reporting Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Relating and Networking

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Creating and Innovating

Planning and Organising

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Adapting and Responding to Change

Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)

Capitec is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals

