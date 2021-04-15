Digital Designer at Hendrix Media

Minimum experience – 3 years

Hendrix Media (based in the UK) is looking for a self-motivated and dedicated Digital Designer to join our dynamic team as a contractor (with the possibility of a contract extension and full-time employment).

You will be highly experienced as a digital designer and be confident in using software to design email layouts/banners, digital ads, motion graphics (Gifs) and website assets for marketing use.

You will be willing to work remotely and take direction from UK based project managers, developers and technical team members and also work to tight deadlines. You will be monitored using Hubstaff and be communicated with through the companies preferred methods during the working hours of 9am-5pm GMT.

You will have a sharp mind that can grasp concepts quickly and be skilled at translating business needs into technical requirements.

Essential Skills required:

Strong digital design skills with at least 3 years of experience within a similar role

Knowledge and confidence using Adobe Creative suit and other similar software to design email layouts/banners, web banners, graphics, HTML5 ads (desirable) and digital ads

Experience in designing assets that are optimised for desktop and mobile digital platforms e.g. websites and Google advertising platforms

Ability to build on and improve existing designs with capacity to learn and stay ahead of best practise to maintain performance

Ability to ensure all exports are lightweight using modern exporting techniques

Strong attention to detail

Experience working with tight deadlines and short turnaround periods

Excellent written and verbal English communication and interpersonal skills

Desirable but not essential skills

Experience of Bannersnack design software

Previous experience of working with UK based charities and Muslim organisations

Other requirements

Access to own high spec Laptop/PC

Own high-speed internet connection (already active)

Ability to work remotely and install Hubstaff on your machine

Role responsibilities

Use Adobe creative Suit and other software to design digital ads, marketing emails and website banners

Troubleshoot any possible rendering or display issues

Reporting on campaigns and identifying areas for potential improvements in line with new trends and development

Work collaboratively with the technical and management team for any ad-hoc tasks

Salary: [Phone Number Removed]; South African Rand per month

20 days of Holiday excluding National Bank Holidays

Start date: ASAP

Only dedicated and serious candidates should apply, strictly no agencies or individuals that will require support from others to fulfil this role.

Contract length: 12 months

Job Types: Full-time, Contract

Desired Skills:

PhotoShop

Adobe

Graphic Design

Digital graphics

Email

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

We are a digital marketing agency who support small businesses and organisations in their marketing activities. These include Google advertising, emails broadcasts and website development. Over the last 5 years we have supported hundreds of charities and business grow their digital activities. We are a fully remote company and currently we have team members in countries around the world including in the UK, Turkey and Pakistan.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Remote working

Holiday Allowance

