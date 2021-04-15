Director of Operations/ General Manager at Headhunters

Our client is currently looking to employ a Director of Operations /General Manager. This position will be based in Queenstown.
Responsibilities:
- Responsibility and authority for the overall operation of the facility.
- Establishment of operational policies and practices in accordance with the Eastern Cape Gambling and Betting Board.
Including but not limited to the following areas:
- Gaming Operations
- Financial Control
- Human Resources
- Security and Surveillance
- Information Systems
- Food and Beverage
- Marketing
Accountabilities:
- Responsible for the overall profitability of the company.
- Responsible for the development of long and short range plans and policies.
- Appraises the results of activities and ensures appropriate action is taken to resolve issues.
- Liaises with company senior management, especially in the area of preparation of budgets and forecasting.
- Maintains appropriate communications within and between the various functional areas.
- Plans and develops the structure of that part of the organisation, ensuring it is properly staffed and equipped to operate.
- Participates in setting marketing and sales objectives.
- Group internal audit will be liaised with the Director of Operations/ General Manager.
Experience and Qualifications:
- Preferably 10 years experience as a Senior Manager in the Gaming environment.
- Sound knowledge of all aspects of Gaming Operations and a thorough knowledge of the applicable sections of the:
- Company policies and procedures and the rules and regulations of the Eastern Cape Gambling and Betting Board
- Rules and procedures of Games
- Security and surveillance rules and procedures.
- Regulations for internal control and accounting manual.
- Arrangements for operation
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.