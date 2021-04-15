Director of Operations/ General Manager at Headhunters

Our client is currently looking to employ a Director of Operations /General Manager. This position will be based in Queenstown.

Responsibilities:

Responsibility and authority for the overall operation of the facility.

Establishment of operational policies and practices in accordance with the Eastern Cape Gambling and Betting Board.

Including but not limited to the following areas:

Gaming Operations

Financial Control

Human Resources

Security and Surveillance

Information Systems

Food and Beverage

Marketing

Accountabilities:

Responsible for the overall profitability of the company.

Responsible for the development of long and short range plans and policies.

Appraises the results of activities and ensures appropriate action is taken to resolve issues.

Liaises with company senior management, especially in the area of preparation of budgets and forecasting.

Maintains appropriate communications within and between the various functional areas.

Plans and develops the structure of that part of the organisation, ensuring it is properly staffed and equipped to operate.

Participates in setting marketing and sales objectives.

Group internal audit will be liaised with the Director of Operations/ General Manager.

Experience and Qualifications:

Preferably 10 years experience as a Senior Manager in the Gaming environment.

Sound knowledge of all aspects of Gaming Operations and a thorough knowledge of the applicable sections of the:

Company policies and procedures and the rules and regulations of the Eastern Cape Gambling and Betting Board

Rules and procedures of Games

Security and surveillance rules and procedures.

Regulations for internal control and accounting manual.

Arrangements for operation

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

