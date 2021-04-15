Director of Operations/ General Manager at Headhunters

Our client is currently looking to employ a Director of Operations /General Manager. This position will be based in Queenstown.

Responsibilities:

  • Responsibility and authority for the overall operation of the facility.
  • Establishment of operational policies and practices in accordance with the Eastern Cape Gambling and Betting Board.

Including but not limited to the following areas:

  • Gaming Operations
  • Financial Control
  • Human Resources
  • Security and Surveillance
  • Information Systems
  • Food and Beverage
  • Marketing

Accountabilities:

  • Responsible for the overall profitability of the company.
  • Responsible for the development of long and short range plans and policies.
  • Appraises the results of activities and ensures appropriate action is taken to resolve issues.
  • Liaises with company senior management, especially in the area of preparation of budgets and forecasting.
  • Maintains appropriate communications within and between the various functional areas.
  • Plans and develops the structure of that part of the organisation, ensuring it is properly staffed and equipped to operate.
  • Participates in setting marketing and sales objectives.
  • Group internal audit will be liaised with the Director of Operations/ General Manager.

Experience and Qualifications:

  • Preferably 10 years experience as a Senior Manager in the Gaming environment.
  • Sound knowledge of all aspects of Gaming Operations and a thorough knowledge of the applicable sections of the:
  • Company policies and procedures and the rules and regulations of the Eastern Cape Gambling and Betting Board
  • Rules and procedures of Games
  • Security and surveillance rules and procedures.
  • Regulations for internal control and accounting manual.
  • Arrangements for operation

 

