EE Financial Accountant CA(SA)/CIMA/ACCA

You’re born to be an Accountant but not just any Accountant, the kind of Accountant that knows what it takes to cut in the investment industry.

Is this you?

You’ve gained experience as an Accountant and you’ve experienced the investment world but now, you’re torn between the two. This is the perfect financial accounting role where you will take overall responsibility for the Accounting and Finance functions while adding value by supporting front office, management and traders.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You’ll provide admin support to the various departments, do all SARS reporting, reconcile the 2 systems, oversee annual audits, prepare annual financial statements, assist with daily operations like posting of journals and bank recons, assist with brokerage reports and invoice analysis, take minutes at Exco and Board Meetings, group reporting and develop and improve current systems and processes.

Where you’ll be doing it

You’ll get to work in beautiful Tokai and you’ll part of a small, highly competent team in the stockbroking division at one of the biggest and still growing financial services houses in Cape Town.

What you’ll need

A professional qualification like CA(SA), CIMA or ACCA is essential and due to the technicalities of this awesome industry, you need to have gained at least 2 years hands on accounting experience in the investment industry. You also need to be pretty tech-savvy and be comfortable on various accounting and JSE systems as well as Excel. Please note that this role is only open to EE candidates.

What you’ll get

You’ll get to join a large and still growing financial services company where growth opportunities exist in all areas of the business. A great salary, benefits and good bonuses are also offered.

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Claudette on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem, just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Accounting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Masters

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants

Chartered Institute of Management Accountants

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

