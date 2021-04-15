Electrician Pretoria (EE) Reference: 20680

Make progress. Join a leading property company and enjoy a stimulating work day.

Duties

Attending to all electrical jobs of occupied units.

Ensuring that all vacant units are compliant from an electrical perspective.

Order stock beforehand in so far possible

Call tenants to make appointments

Inspect electrical components, such as circuit breakers and isolators.

Repair/replace where necessary

Repair geysers and distribution boards

Will be responsible for checking and repairing stoves and geysers of each unit on the Repairs and Maintenance list

Repair stoves and any other electrical appliances.

Requirements

Qualified Electrical Artisan – N6 (Wireman’s license)

2 to 3 years independent working experience

Code 08 Drivers License required and at least 2 years continuous driving experience

Knowledge of electrical and general maintenance

MS Office / computer literate

Desired Skills:

Electrical Engineering

Learn more/Apply for this position