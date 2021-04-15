Electrician Pretoria (EE) Reference: 20680

Make progress. Join a leading property company and enjoy a stimulating work day.
Duties
Attending to all electrical jobs of occupied units.
Ensuring that all vacant units are compliant from an electrical perspective.
Order stock beforehand in so far possible
Call tenants to make appointments
Inspect electrical components, such as circuit breakers and isolators.
Repair/replace where necessary
Repair geysers and distribution boards
Will be responsible for checking and repairing stoves and geysers of each unit on the Repairs and Maintenance list
Repair stoves and any other electrical appliances.
Requirements
Qualified Electrical Artisan – N6 (Wireman’s license)
2 to 3 years independent working experience
Code 08 Drivers License required and at least 2 years continuous driving experience
Knowledge of electrical and general maintenance
MS Office / computer literate
Desired Skills:
- Electrical Engineering