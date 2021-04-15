Engineering Manager (GCC) Pretoria North – Ref: 20687

Execute your knowledge. Join the leaders in the facilities management industry.
Duties
- Operations planning and monitoring.
- Maintenance planning and monitoring.
- Long range maintenance planning, capital replacement planning.
- Disaster recovery concept planning and management.
- Optimisation of plant and operation.
- Continuous optimisation.
- Energy Management, Energy saving proposals.
- Evaluation of equipment status.
- Adjustment of operation and maintenance strategy according condition of equipment, to meet SLA with the technologies, to meet value preservation rate of the client.
- Optimisation of material management, spare part management.
- Planning of operation and staff according the complexity of buildings and user demands.
- Develop proposals for improvement.
- Ongoing quality management.
- Ensure and document operational.
- Root cause analysis of failures, reoccurring incidents etc.
- Creation and documentation of job specifications, risk assessments, method statements and measurable delivery standards.
- Creation of work plans, workflows, staffing and schedules according the quality management system of the client ISO 9001 and OHSAS 18001.
- Ensuring compliance with all applicable statutory requirements, legislation and site operating procedures.
- Management of sub-contractors process to ensure compliance with all applicable statutory requirements, legislation and site operating procedures.
- Populate and submit the monthly report.
- Complete performance contracts, reviews.
- Take the necessary disciplinary action against employees who don’t adhere to policies and procedures.
- Assessment and training of employees.
- Recruit, select and retain talent that builds on diversity as a strength.
Requirements
- B Technical degree/BSc Engineering Degree (Electrical or Mechanical) with good commercial knowledge.
- GCC – Government Certificate of Competency an advantage.
- At least 5 years’ experience working with similar systems.
- Proven staff management skills.
- Ability to deliver precise and concise reports.
- Good knowledge of monitoring and operating equipment in a production environment.
- Must possess a natural creative ability to explore new technology and use it in an innovative manner to the company’s advantage.
- Must be a team player, able to communicate effectively, be goal result orientated.
- Optimize the performance of employee’s.
- Understanding of the SLA’s.
Package & Remuneration
R700 000 to R800 000 CTC per annum, neg on exp and qualifications.
