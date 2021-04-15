Engineering Manager (GCC) Pretoria North – Ref: 20687

Duties

Operations planning and monitoring.

Maintenance planning and monitoring.

Long range maintenance planning, capital replacement planning.

Disaster recovery concept planning and management.

Optimisation of plant and operation.

Continuous optimisation.

Energy Management, Energy saving proposals.

Evaluation of equipment status.

Adjustment of operation and maintenance strategy according condition of equipment, to meet SLA with the technologies, to meet value preservation rate of the client.

Optimisation of material management, spare part management.

Planning of operation and staff according the complexity of buildings and user demands.

Develop proposals for improvement.

Ongoing quality management.

Ensure and document operational.

Root cause analysis of failures, reoccurring incidents etc.

Creation and documentation of job specifications, risk assessments, method statements and measurable delivery standards.

Creation of work plans, workflows, staffing and schedules according the quality management system of the client ISO 9001 and OHSAS 18001.

Ensuring compliance with all applicable statutory requirements, legislation and site operating procedures.

Management of sub-contractors process to ensure compliance with all applicable statutory requirements, legislation and site operating procedures.

Populate and submit the monthly report.

Complete performance contracts, reviews.

Take the necessary disciplinary action against employees who don’t adhere to policies and procedures.

Assessment and training of employees.

Recruit, select and retain talent that builds on diversity as a strength.

Requirements

B Technical degree/BSc Engineering Degree (Electrical or Mechanical) with good commercial knowledge.

GCC – Government Certificate of Competency an advantage.

At least 5 years’ experience working with similar systems.

Proven staff management skills.

Ability to deliver precise and concise reports.

Good knowledge of monitoring and operating equipment in a production environment.

Must possess a natural creative ability to explore new technology and use it in an innovative manner to the company’s advantage.

Must be a team player, able to communicate effectively, be goal result orientated.

Optimize the performance of employee’s.

Understanding of the SLA’s.

Package & Remuneration

R700 000 to R800 000 CTC per annum, neg on exp and qualifications.

Desired Skills:

Engineering

