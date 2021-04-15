Engineering Manager (GCC) Pretoria North – Ref: 20687

Apr 15, 2021

Duties

  • Operations planning and monitoring.
  • Maintenance planning and monitoring.
  • Long range maintenance planning, capital replacement planning.
  • Disaster recovery concept planning and management.
  • Optimisation of plant and operation.
  • Continuous optimisation.
  • Energy Management, Energy saving proposals.
  • Evaluation of equipment status.
  • Adjustment of operation and maintenance strategy according condition of equipment, to meet SLA with the technologies, to meet value preservation rate of the client.
  • Optimisation of material management, spare part management.
  • Planning of operation and staff according the complexity of buildings and user demands.
  • Develop proposals for improvement.
  • Ongoing quality management.
  • Ensure and document operational.
  • Root cause analysis of failures, reoccurring incidents etc.
  • Creation and documentation of job specifications, risk assessments, method statements and measurable delivery standards.
  • Creation of work plans, workflows, staffing and schedules according the quality management system of the client ISO 9001 and OHSAS 18001.
  • Ensuring compliance with all applicable statutory requirements, legislation and site operating procedures.
  • Management of sub-contractors process to ensure compliance with all applicable statutory requirements, legislation and site operating procedures.
  • Populate and submit the monthly report.
  • Complete performance contracts, reviews.
  • Take the necessary disciplinary action against employees who don’t adhere to policies and procedures.
  • Assessment and training of employees.
  • Recruit, select and retain talent that builds on diversity as a strength.

Requirements

  • B Technical degree/BSc Engineering Degree (Electrical or Mechanical) with good commercial knowledge.
  • GCC – Government Certificate of Competency an advantage.
  • At least 5 years’ experience working with similar systems.
  • Proven staff management skills.
  • Ability to deliver precise and concise reports.
  • Good knowledge of monitoring and operating equipment in a production environment.
  • Must possess a natural creative ability to explore new technology and use it in an innovative manner to the company’s advantage.
  • Must be a team player, able to communicate effectively, be goal result orientated.
  • Optimize the performance of employee’s.
  • Understanding of the SLA’s.

Package & Remuneration
R700 000 to R800 000 CTC per annum, neg on exp and qualifications.

Desired Skills:

  • Engineering

