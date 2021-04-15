Enterprise Architect

aYo is a digital insurance company bringing micro-insurance to Africa. aYo is a joint venture between MTN and MMI. There is currently 11m customers transacting on the platform and growing fast. The main mission of the Enterprise Architect is to ensure that the IT infrastructure, including the services, systems and networks adequately support the growth aYo wants to achieve.

In many activities, the Enterprise Architecture developed by the Enterprise Architect is the “glue” that integrates the project and program strategies across multiple programs and projects, and ensures alignment with business strategies and drivers, and management priorities. This “glue” is a series of explicit graphical models that, at a minimum, are “human consumable, define and describe the Goals the Enterprise is trying to achieve, the Processes needed to be performed to meet these Goals, the Things (Data) needed to perform these Processes, and the Organizational alignment and responsibilities in place to perform the required activities. In the context of aYo this is required within in complex and complicated ecosystem across a global business model.

The Enterprise Architect must possess a broad background in many different analysis, design and development technologies. The Enterprise Architect must have a thorough understanding of the insurance business in general and of telecom processes. This is necessary to allow the Enterprise Architect to map out aYo’s business processes and to discuss with Business people about their requirements in terminology that is understandable by those Business people.

Key responsibilities

Strategically support the CEO in driving and implementing the “insurance platform” vision for Africa

Definition, implementation, and execution of the processes for the definition, maintenance, and conformance management of the Enterprise Architecture.

Update and maintenance of the key Enterprise Architecture deliverables.

Establishment and maintenance of contacts within business units and information system programs to understand business activities and business drivers, business requirements, solutions strategies and alternatives, etc., being considered and/or implemented.

Architectural leadership in the resolutions of inter-program and inter-project issues.

Ongoing publicity and communication of the Enterprise Architecture both within the information community, and the business units.

Ongoing research and assessment of new analysis approaches for potential use within the Enterprise.

Work closely with and direct the other architects.

Work closely with the aYo Business to: roll out new products and roll out the aYo business in more (African) countries.

Ensure that the overall system architecture of aYo is well organised and follows a clear vision that is understood by the other architects.

Ensure that the aYo services integrate well with those of MTN, aYo’s main sales channel.

Improve existing processes to achieve greater business efficiency. Create new processes where necessary to exploit new opportunities (such as in new geographies).

Ensure that a security focus is implemented.

Understand and leverage the capabilities of the underlying Policy Administration system.

Research emerging trends and new technologies and how they can add value to the business.

Giving business the ability to prioritize investments.

Evaluate existing architecture against long-term goals.

To describe the Baseline Architecture, to develop a Target Architecture and to analyse the gaps between the Baseline and Target Architectures.

Minimum qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology

Any TOGAF, Cloud Solution Architect or other relevant certifications will be an advantage.

Experiance required:

– Minimum of 5 years’ experience in application/solution architecture.

– Minimum of 5 years’ experience in platform architecture.

– Minimum of 3 years’ experience in enterprise architecture.

– Minimum of 2 years’ experience in cloud computing.

– Minimum of 2 years’ experience in networks.

– Minimum of 2 years’ experience in integration architecture.

– Excellent technical, analytical, and project management skills.

– Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

– Good leadership and motivational skills.

– Experience in modelling and graphic representations.

– Broad exposure to Financial vertical advantageous.

– Broad exposure to the Telecom vertical advantageous.

