Events and Business Development Specialist – Half

Well known Law Firm is seeking to employ a suitable candidate in their Marketing Department on a half day basis.

Responsibilties:

Roll out of the agreed marketing plan for the Western Cape (WC) offices.

Ensure that the firm’s corporate identity and brand standards are consistently applied across all internal/external marketing materials as needed.

Event management which extends to both client-facing and staff-facing events.

Client relationship and business development relevant to the Western Cape client base.

Assistance with the relevant CRM-support platforms specifically the roll-out of InterAction.

Regularly update marketing materials in all WC offices with relevant campaign messages.

Liaise with suppliers for invoices and payment of services rendered for WC-related events.

Monitor stock levels of marketing promotional items and replenish when the need arises.

Work closely with the national Marketing & Business Development team in ensuring consistent levels of service.

Ad-hoc assistance in printing and delivery of tenders and pitches

Data management on CRM platforms (InterAction)

Create/Design and deploy campaign emails on Vuture

Assist BD with CRM, client gifts and the business development planning process for the WC

Requirements:

Bachelors degree / Higher Certificate / Diploma in Marketing

An understanding of Marketing and business development principles

Minimum of 3 years’ relevant work experience.

Experience in a professional services firm will be an advantage.

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position