Events and Business Development Specialist – Half

Apr 15, 2021

Well known Law Firm is seeking to employ a suitable candidate in their Marketing Department on a half day basis.

Responsibilties:

  • Roll out of the agreed marketing plan for the Western Cape (WC) offices.
  • Ensure that the firm’s corporate identity and brand standards are consistently applied across all internal/external marketing materials as needed.
  • Event management which extends to both client-facing and staff-facing events.
  • Client relationship and business development relevant to the Western Cape client base.
  • Assistance with the relevant CRM-support platforms specifically the roll-out of InterAction.
  • Regularly update marketing materials in all WC offices with relevant campaign messages.
  • Liaise with suppliers for invoices and payment of services rendered for WC-related events.
  • Monitor stock levels of marketing promotional items and replenish when the need arises.
  • Work closely with the national Marketing & Business Development team in ensuring consistent levels of service.
  • Ad-hoc assistance in printing and delivery of tenders and pitches
  • Data management on CRM platforms (InterAction)
  • Create/Design and deploy campaign emails on Vuture
  • Assist BD with CRM, client gifts and the business development planning process for the WC

Requirements:

  • Bachelors degree / Higher Certificate / Diploma in Marketing
  • An understanding of Marketing and business development principles
  • Minimum of 3 years’ relevant work experience.
  • Experience in a professional services firm will be an advantage.

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

