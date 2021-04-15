Events and Business Development Specialist – Half

Well known Law Firm is seeking to employ a suitable candidate in their Marketing Department on a half day basis.
Responsibilties:
- Roll out of the agreed marketing plan for the Western Cape (WC) offices.
- Ensure that the firm’s corporate identity and brand standards are consistently applied across all internal/external marketing materials as needed.
- Event management which extends to both client-facing and staff-facing events.
- Client relationship and business development relevant to the Western Cape client base.
- Assistance with the relevant CRM-support platforms specifically the roll-out of InterAction.
- Regularly update marketing materials in all WC offices with relevant campaign messages.
- Liaise with suppliers for invoices and payment of services rendered for WC-related events.
- Monitor stock levels of marketing promotional items and replenish when the need arises.
- Work closely with the national Marketing & Business Development team in ensuring consistent levels of service.
- Ad-hoc assistance in printing and delivery of tenders and pitches
- Data management on CRM platforms (InterAction)
- Create/Design and deploy campaign emails on Vuture
- Assist BD with CRM, client gifts and the business development planning process for the WC
Requirements:
- Bachelors degree / Higher Certificate / Diploma in Marketing
- An understanding of Marketing and business development principles
- Minimum of 3 years’ relevant work experience.
- Experience in a professional services firm will be an advantage.
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted