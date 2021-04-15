External Sales

SALES CONSULTANT (EASTERN CAPE)

R15 000 basic salary + competitive commission structure

Do you love sales, cold calling, generating leads, speaking to people and making money ?

We have a super opportunity for candidates, with or without personal lines short term insurance experience with one of our clients – an Insurance Company. We are looking to fill numerous positions across the Eastern Cape.

What is required for application:

A proven track record in sales (face to face)

2-3 years stable sales experience

a target driven and “born to sell” personality

Superior communication skills, ability to build rapport and a natural flair for sales

MUST have own transport and valid driver’s licence

This is a brilliant opportunity for an individual who is already in the insurance industry to move to an exciting company that can stimulate and provide scope for growth, or for an individual who would like to use their previous sales experience to enter into the insurance industry .

Desired Skills:

Insurance

Sales

generating leads

Cold Calling

face to face sales

New Business Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Insurance Company

Employer & Job Benefits:

commission

Learn more/Apply for this position