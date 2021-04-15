External Sales Representative at MPC Recruitment

Responsibilities and Duties? Consistent development and updating of the Retail Outlet Universe Data base.? Consistent achieving of Coverage, Sales, Numeric Distribution & In Store Communication objectives.? Achieving of the Trade coverage plan.? On time reporting and completion of daily Administration Objectives.? Implementation of all merchandising initiatives according to determined standards.? Responsible for all company resources on a daily basis i.e. Vehicles, POS, Merchandising material, stock, mobile phone.? The implementation of promotions when applicable.? Field any trade related issues or queries at store level.? Provide ongoing market intelligence to [URL Removed] and Skills? A minimum of a Matric or equivalent accredited by SAQA? 1 – 3 years Field Sales experience from an Informal Trade.? Own reliable vehicle and a valid driver’s license.? Must be a local and reside within a 10 KM radius within the relevant area of operation.? Must be willing to work 45 hours per week, with flexibility. Thus working days / times can be changed by the company in accordance with legislation.? Must speak the local language/s in the area of operation – to be determined.? Ability and / or aptitude to be able manage the Company’s future CRM system.? Attitudinal competencies include – achievement orientation, attention to detail, time management

Desired Skills:

Informal trade

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Representative / Sales Consulting

