Field Service Engineer – Medical Diagnostics

Field Service Engineer – Medial Diagnostics
Cape Town(South Africa)
Position Overview:
Our client is a global medical diagnostic manufacturer and distributer of medical devices, and they have a new opportunity available for a skilled Field Service Engineer. You will be responsible to ensure customer satisfaction through effective troubleshooting, repair, and maintenance of GeneXpert and Infinity products.
You will be responsible to address customer support issues promptly and professionally and offer support the Sales team with pre- and post- sale technical activities to growing the installed base of products.
Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:
- Completed BSc or Diploma in Engineering / Electronics / Automation
- Minimum 3 – 5 years of relevant experience in lifecycle maintenance, sales support, or technical services role
- Knowledge and experience with testing electronic measuring devices
- Experience with troubleshooting and repair of medical devices
- Experience or ability to work with other electronics test equipment (such as an Agilent Data Acquisition Meter)
- Ability to read and follow process procedures, work instructions, job standards and related information
- Possess computer and software skills (including Windows XP, Windows 7 MS Office, etc.)
- Ability to multi-task and prioritise events and maintain composure under high level of demand is necessary
- Possess the ability to work with customers and vendors at both business and technical level
- An exceptional time management skill is a must
- Capable of explaining technical procedures in writing or verbal is essential
- Ability to work independently and self-motivated is required
- Must be able to travel approximately 75% of the time
Desired Skills:
- Diagnostics
- Medical Devices
- Field Service Engineer
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Global leader in medical diagnostics
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- Travel Allowance
- Performance Bonus