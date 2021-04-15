Field Service Engineer – Medical Diagnostics

Cape Town(South Africa)

Position Overview:

Our client is a global medical diagnostic manufacturer and distributer of medical devices, and they have a new opportunity available for a skilled Field Service Engineer. You will be responsible to ensure customer satisfaction through effective troubleshooting, repair, and maintenance of GeneXpert and Infinity products.

You will be responsible to address customer support issues promptly and professionally and offer support the Sales team with pre- and post- sale technical activities to growing the installed base of products.

Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:

Completed BSc or Diploma in Engineering / Electronics / Automation

Minimum 3 – 5 years of relevant experience in lifecycle maintenance, sales support, or technical services role

Knowledge and experience with testing electronic measuring devices

Experience with troubleshooting and repair of medical devices

Experience or ability to work with other electronics test equipment (such as an Agilent Data Acquisition Meter)

Ability to read and follow process procedures, work instructions, job standards and related information

Possess computer and software skills (including Windows XP, Windows 7 MS Office, etc.)

Ability to multi-task and prioritise events and maintain composure under high level of demand is necessary

Possess the ability to work with customers and vendors at both business and technical level

An exceptional time management skill is a must

Capable of explaining technical procedures in writing or verbal is essential

Ability to work independently and self-motivated is required

Must be able to travel approximately 75% of the time

Desired Skills:

Diagnostics

Medical Devices

Field Service Engineer

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Global leader in medical diagnostics

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Travel Allowance

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position