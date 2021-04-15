Fieldworker (Data Collector):Project PrEP(FTC)-RHI

A Fieldworker (Data Collector): Project PrEP (Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI) in KZN – Pinetown

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional and global stakeholders

Main purpose of the job:

To coordinate data collection, processing and data management activities in fixed facilities (clinics) and roving mobile units, such as developing standard operating procedures, overseeing data collection, assisting with data capturing and providing analysis output and data quality control

Location:

KZN – Pinetown.

Key performance areas

Allocate patient identification numbers (PIDS) for all the clients.

Collect demographics at different entry points for clients interested in PrEP.

Collect headcount data weekly from the facility (fixed only) disaggregated by age.

Review data completed by different service providers per file.

Follow up on missing data & resolved immediately.

Generate a list of lab results & due dates.

Collect results from lab & update manual files.

Compile a list of all clients to be linked to external services.

Navigate clients to pharmacy for collection of medication & update the file.

Sign off the data and submit to data entry for every client seen.

At the end of each day, capture total clients seen & repeats (collection & examination) on Redcap.

Report any problem to Data Quality Advisor, team leader or M&E tech. officer daily & as per when it’s identified.

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management.

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained.

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback.

Take ownership for driving own career development.

Required minimum education and training

Grade 12.

Basic computer and typing skills are essential.

Basic nursing qualification (Auxiliary nursing) NQF Level 5.

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Certification in good data practice and experience in a community or healthcare facility environment will be an advantage

Thorough with good attention to detail.

Ordered and systematic with strict compliance to protocols.

Good administrative skills are required together with working knowledge of Microsoft Office and database packages.

Able to work to deadlines.

Demonstrated data capturing speed and accuracy.

Confidentiality, tact and discretion must always be maintained.

Good communication skills.

Self-motivated and able to work as part of a multidisciplinary team.

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 6 months within a clinic or hospital setting.

Good understanding and interpreting patients’ records.

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 23 April 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position

Learn more/Apply for this position