Finance Officer at Headhunters

Our client in the agricultural industry based in Patensie is currently looking to employ a Finance Officer.

Main purpose of the position:

The Finance Officer is responsible for administrating and monitoring the financial system, working within the Financial Management Act and procedures and in compliance with the Statutory Acts and Legislation.

Administer and monitor the financial system, using Pastel, in order to ensure that the finances are maintained in an accurate and timely manner.

Print, prepare, capture and reconcile monthly bank statements

Overview of expenses vs budget

Vat processing on E-file

Company Yearend procedure & Yearly reconciliation of creditor, debtor and BL accounts.

Assist with preparation and processing of the budget

Assist with the annual audit

Debtors:

Establish and maintain supplier(debtors) accounts

Processes supplier(debtors) invoices, statements and follow up payments

Creditors(Suppliers)

Creditor invoices: Process and recon invoices

Creditor payments: prepare and load on bank for authorization.

Intercompany:

Invoicing and payment

Internal Journals

HR Responsibilities:

Processing of EMP201 on Efiling

Mid-Year Tax submission preparation, obtaining tax numbers through SARS

Yearend Tax submission preparation

Printing of tax certificates of employees

Preparation and submitting of compensation fund details

Maintaining Umbrella fund for all workers: Monthly recon of the Sanlam account to ensure all employees are accounted for. Adding new employees to the fund, completing of all necessary forms and recon of all employee policy details per person.

General Administration:

Management of quotes and orders

Filling of documentation

Provide efficient and effective office management.

