Financial Analyst Developer (C#) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A Software Solutions Company specializing in Financial Risk are looking for Financial Analyst Developer (C#) to join their team. DUTIES:

Analyse and solve business problems with software.

Drive sales and up-sell opportunities with each client interaction.

Learn and push financial and software knowledge of both team and self.

Train / support / coach junior members of team.

Communicate with directors and clients.

Extend and maintain existing software solutions.

Analyse and create project specification documents as required.

REQUIREMENS:

Undergraduate degree in Finance, Actuarial Science, Accounting, Mathematics, Statistics, Information Systems or Computer Science (Honours preferred).

Recognised financial qualification if degree was not finance-related.

4+ years’ experience solving financial business problems using technology.

Exposure to financial calculations and data analysis

Experience in any of the following would be beneficial.

Pricing, structuring, analysing, or trading financial and investment products.

Financial risk management from the perspective of a financial institution.

Data and / or quantitative analysis in a finance-related context.

Software Development Skills

Experience working in an object-oriented or functional programming environment.

Experience working with C# highly advantageous.

Design pattern knowledge highly advantageous.

Experience in writing financial calculations, models, or algorithms.

Any of C#, Java, Python, Scala, JavaScript.

C# and Entity Framework highly advantageous.

RDBMS with MSSQL required.

CSS and HTML4 / 5 beneficial.

PowerBI beneficial.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong interest in financial services.

Strong analytical skills.

Comfortable presenting to clients.

Pays attention to detail.

Safeguard’s integrity of sensitive client data.

A strong knack for problem solving.

Quick learner.

Interest in software development.

Good time management.

Able to work under pressure.

Understands industry trends.

Communicates clearly and politely, both verbally and in writing.

Able to work independently but also be a team player.

Uses initiative, is pro-active and possesses problem solving skills.

Willing to put in long hours when needed.

