Financial Analyst Developer (C#) at Datafin Recruitment

Apr 15, 2021

ENVIRONMENT:A Software Solutions Company specializing in Financial Risk are looking for Financial Analyst Developer (C#) to join their team. DUTIES:

  • Analyse and solve business problems with software.
  • Drive sales and up-sell opportunities with each client interaction.
  • Learn and push financial and software knowledge of both team and self.
  • Train / support / coach junior members of team.
  • Communicate with directors and clients.
  • Extend and maintain existing software solutions.
  • Analyse and create project specification documents as required.

REQUIREMENS:

  • Undergraduate degree in Finance, Actuarial Science, Accounting, Mathematics, Statistics, Information Systems or Computer Science (Honours preferred).
  • Recognised financial qualification if degree was not finance-related.
  • 4+ years’ experience solving financial business problems using technology.
  • Exposure to financial calculations and data analysis
  • Experience in any of the following would be beneficial.
  • Pricing, structuring, analysing, or trading financial and investment products.
  • Financial risk management from the perspective of a financial institution.
  • Data and / or quantitative analysis in a finance-related context.

Software Development Skills

  • Experience working in an object-oriented or functional programming environment.
  • Experience working with C# highly advantageous.
  • Design pattern knowledge highly advantageous.
  • Experience in writing financial calculations, models, or algorithms.
  • Any of C#, Java, Python, Scala, JavaScript.
  • C# and Entity Framework highly advantageous.
  • RDBMS with MSSQL required.
  • CSS and HTML4 / 5 beneficial.
  • PowerBI beneficial.

ATTRIBUTES: 

  • Strong interest in financial services.
  • Strong analytical skills.
  • Comfortable presenting to clients.
  • Pays attention to detail.
  • Safeguard’s integrity of sensitive client data.
  • A strong knack for problem solving.
  • Quick learner.
  • Interest in software development.
  • Good time management.
  • Able to work under pressure.
  • Understands industry trends.
  • Communicates clearly and politely, both verbally and in writing.
  • Able to work independently but also be a team player.
  • Uses initiative, is pro-active and possesses problem solving skills.
  • Willing to put in long hours when needed.

Learn more/Apply for this position