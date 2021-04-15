Financial Analyst Developer (C#) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A Software Solutions Company specializing in Financial Risk are looking for Financial Analyst Developer (C#) to join their team. DUTIES:
- Analyse and solve business problems with software.
- Drive sales and up-sell opportunities with each client interaction.
- Learn and push financial and software knowledge of both team and self.
- Train / support / coach junior members of team.
- Communicate with directors and clients.
- Extend and maintain existing software solutions.
- Analyse and create project specification documents as required.
REQUIREMENS:
- Undergraduate degree in Finance, Actuarial Science, Accounting, Mathematics, Statistics, Information Systems or Computer Science (Honours preferred).
- Recognised financial qualification if degree was not finance-related.
- 4+ years’ experience solving financial business problems using technology.
- Exposure to financial calculations and data analysis
- Experience in any of the following would be beneficial.
- Pricing, structuring, analysing, or trading financial and investment products.
- Financial risk management from the perspective of a financial institution.
- Data and / or quantitative analysis in a finance-related context.
Software Development Skills
- Experience working in an object-oriented or functional programming environment.
- Experience working with C# highly advantageous.
- Design pattern knowledge highly advantageous.
- Experience in writing financial calculations, models, or algorithms.
- Any of C#, Java, Python, Scala, JavaScript.
- C# and Entity Framework highly advantageous.
- RDBMS with MSSQL required.
- CSS and HTML4 / 5 beneficial.
- PowerBI beneficial.
ATTRIBUTES:
- Strong interest in financial services.
- Strong analytical skills.
- Comfortable presenting to clients.
- Pays attention to detail.
- Safeguard’s integrity of sensitive client data.
- A strong knack for problem solving.
- Quick learner.
- Interest in software development.
- Good time management.
- Able to work under pressure.
- Understands industry trends.
- Communicates clearly and politely, both verbally and in writing.
- Able to work independently but also be a team player.
- Uses initiative, is pro-active and possesses problem solving skills.
- Willing to put in long hours when needed.