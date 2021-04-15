Financial Controller (Brits) at Private

Requirements:
- Matric + relevant formal qualification in accounting;
- Minimum of 3years experience in preparation of accounting records up to trial balance level;
- Solid experience in processing of salary journals, processing of cash books, reconciliation of creditors and balancing of control accounts;
- Must be able to work under pressure/with high volumes;
- SAIPA articles would be a definite advantage;
- Bookkeeping experience;
- Access to internet to be able to work remotely with own transport essential;
- If not located close to Brits, wiling to travel to Brits twice a week from Woodmead office;
If you meet the above requirements and have experience in Hospitality accounting, please don’t hesitate to send an detailed, updated copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] I look forward to hearing from you!
Desired Skills:
- Accounting up to trial balance
- articles
- journals
- cash books
- reconciliation
- Bookkeeping
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Reputable and stable international company in the hospitality industry is looking for a skilled and suitably qualified Financial Controller to join their highly motivated team based at a resort in Brits.