Financial Controller (Brits) at Private

Requirements:

Matric + relevant formal qualification in accounting;

Minimum of 3years experience in preparation of accounting records up to trial balance level;

Solid experience in processing of salary journals, processing of cash books, reconciliation of creditors and balancing of control accounts;

Must be able to work under pressure/with high volumes;

SAIPA articles would be a definite advantage;

Bookkeeping experience;

Access to internet to be able to work remotely with own transport essential;

If not located close to Brits, wiling to travel to Brits twice a week from Woodmead office;

If you meet the above requirements and have experience in Hospitality accounting, please don’t hesitate to send an detailed, updated copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] I look forward to hearing from you!

Desired Skills:

Accounting up to trial balance

articles

journals

cash books

reconciliation

Bookkeeping

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Reputable and stable international company in the hospitality industry is looking for a skilled and suitably qualified Financial Controller to join their highly motivated team based at a resort in Brits.

