Financial Controller (Brits) at Private

Apr 15, 2021

Requirements:

  • Matric + relevant formal qualification in accounting;
  • Minimum of 3years experience in preparation of accounting records up to trial balance level;
  • Solid experience in processing of salary journals, processing of cash books, reconciliation of creditors and balancing of control accounts;
  • Must be able to work under pressure/with high volumes;
  • SAIPA articles would be a definite advantage;
  • Bookkeeping experience;
  • Access to internet to be able to work remotely with own transport essential;
  • If not located close to Brits, wiling to travel to Brits twice a week from Woodmead office;

If you meet the above requirements and have experience in Hospitality accounting, please don’t hesitate to send an detailed, updated copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] I look forward to hearing from you!

Desired Skills:

  • Accounting up to trial balance
  • articles
  • journals
  • cash books
  • reconciliation
  • Bookkeeping

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Reputable and stable international company in the hospitality industry is looking for a skilled and suitably qualified Financial Controller to join their highly motivated team based at a resort in Brits.

