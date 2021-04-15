Financial Reporting Accountant (CASA)

Client based in Gauteng seeks the services of a Financial Reporting Accountant to support the Head of Legal Entity Management with financial and tax reporting for two legal vehicles

Responsibilities:

Overseeing and monitoring the month-end close process for 2 main legal vehicles;

Financial planning and analysis, including coordination of annual plan (budgeting) process;

Support the CFO with ad-hoc requests;

Application of strong internal controls,

Adhere to the policies and procedures of the balance sheet substantiation process for accounts owned;

Provide support and analytical insight of various financial and regulatory aspects and perform business analysis;

Provide support (preparation of committee packs, analysis of information for business purposes) for various management committee meetings and external meetings (Regulator on-site visits);

Direct tax and VAT reporting.

Experience:

Chartered Accountant or equivalent ideal. Experience in Financial Services a plus.

Employer & Job Benefits:

n/a

