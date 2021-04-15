Financial Reporting Accountant (CASA)

Client based in Gauteng seeks the services of a Financial Reporting Accountant to support the Head of Legal Entity Management with financial and tax reporting for two legal vehicles
Responsibilities:
- Overseeing and monitoring the month-end close process for 2 main legal vehicles;
- Financial planning and analysis, including coordination of annual plan (budgeting) process;
- Support the CFO with ad-hoc requests;
- Application of strong internal controls,
- Adhere to the policies and procedures of the balance sheet substantiation process for accounts owned;
- Provide support and analytical insight of various financial and regulatory aspects and perform business analysis;
- Provide support (preparation of committee packs, analysis of information for business purposes) for various management committee meetings and external meetings (Regulator on-site visits);
- Direct tax and VAT reporting.
Experience:
Chartered Accountant or equivalent ideal. Experience in Financial Services a plus.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- n/a