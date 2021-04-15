Financial Reporting Accountant

Our client in the financial services sector is seeking an experienced Financial Reporting Accountant to start urgently.

Description:

Overseeing and monitoring the month end close process for 2 main legal vehicles.

Financial planning and analysis, including coordination of annual plan (budgeting) process.

Support the CFO with ad-hoc requests.

Application of strong internal controls,

Adhere to the policies and procedures of the balance sheet substantiation process for accounts owned.

Provide support and analytical insight of various financial and regulatory aspects and perform business analysis.

Provide support (preparation of committee packs, analysis of information for business purposes) for various management committee meetings and external meetings (Regulator on-site visits)

Direct tax and VAT reporting.

Experience/Qualification:

Chartered Accountant or equivalent ideal.

Experience in Financial Services a plus.

