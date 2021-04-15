Financial Reporting Accountant

Our client in the financial services sector is seeking an experienced Financial Reporting Accountant to start urgently.

Description:

  • Overseeing and monitoring the month end close process for 2 main legal vehicles.
  • Financial planning and analysis, including coordination of annual plan (budgeting) process.
  • Support the CFO with ad-hoc requests.
  • Application of strong internal controls,
  • Adhere to the policies and procedures of the balance sheet substantiation process for accounts owned.
  • Provide support and analytical insight of various financial and regulatory aspects and perform business analysis.
  • Provide support (preparation of committee packs, analysis of information for business purposes) for various management committee meetings and external meetings (Regulator on-site visits)
  • Direct tax and VAT reporting.

Experience/Qualification:

  • Chartered Accountant or equivalent ideal.
  • Experience in Financial Services a plus.

