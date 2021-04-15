Our client in the financial services sector is seeking an experienced Financial Reporting Accountant to start urgently.
Description:
- Overseeing and monitoring the month end close process for 2 main legal vehicles.
- Financial planning and analysis, including coordination of annual plan (budgeting) process.
- Support the CFO with ad-hoc requests.
- Application of strong internal controls,
- Adhere to the policies and procedures of the balance sheet substantiation process for accounts owned.
- Provide support and analytical insight of various financial and regulatory aspects and perform business analysis.
- Provide support (preparation of committee packs, analysis of information for business purposes) for various management committee meetings and external meetings (Regulator on-site visits)
- Direct tax and VAT reporting.
Experience/Qualification:
- Chartered Accountant or equivalent ideal.
- Experience in Financial Services a plus.
Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted